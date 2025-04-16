Aberdeen estate agent managing director to step down after nine years

The managing director of Aberdeen estate agent FG Burnett is stepping down after nine years in his role.

Richard Noble will be replaced by current head of agency Graeme Nisbet on May 1.

Mr Noble first joined FG Burnett in 1997 as a director before becoming managing director in May 2016.

He will continue with the company, focusing on providing advice to clients in the retail and leisure property sector.

‘Sensible time’ to step aside

Mr Noble believes the future of FG Burnett is in good hands and is looking forward to working alongside Mr Nisbet.

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead this business for nine years, I have thoroughly enjoyed the role, made easier by the terrific team we have at FGB.

“This is a sensible time for me to step aside following our recent successful rebrand as we come to the end of a solid year in terms of financial performance.

“Graeme will bring his natural enthusiasm, energy and considerable experience to the role.

“I am looking forward to lending support to him as he settles in.”

New managing director for FG Burnett

Mr Nisbet has been with the estate agent since 2016 and has previously held senior roles in the property consultancy and finance sectors.

He said: “It’s an honour to take the reins at FG Burnett and follow in the footsteps of a number of respected leaders.

“FG Burnett has been a pillar within the North East and wider Scottish commercial property market for the last 65 years.

“Richard has been instrumental in delivering a number of initiatives and successfully steering the business in a positive direction despite encountering headwinds including challenging market conditions.

“The business is in excellent shape and offers a platform for growth and diversification.

“I am looking forward to my tenure as managing director with the support of our board.

“And to continue advising clients in the commercial development, office and industrial sectors.”

As Mr Nisbet moves into his new role Jon Nesbitt will take on the role of head of agency.