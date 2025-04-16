Aberdeen estate agent managing director to step down after nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen estate agent managing director to step down after nine years

Richard Noble will leave his role on May 1 and revealed why it is a "sensible time" to step aside.

By Alex Banks
Graeme Nisbet will take over from Richard Noble at FG Burnett. Image: FG Burnett
The managing director of Aberdeen estate agent FG Burnett is stepping down after nine years in his role.

Richard Noble will be replaced by current head of agency Graeme Nisbet on May 1.

Mr Noble first joined FG Burnett in 1997 as a director before becoming managing director in May 2016.

He will continue with the company, focusing on providing advice to clients in the retail and leisure property sector.

‘Sensible time’ to step aside

Mr Noble believes the future of FG Burnett is in good hands and is looking forward to working alongside Mr Nisbet.

He said: “It has been a privilege to lead this business for nine years, I have thoroughly enjoyed the role, made easier by the terrific team we have at FGB.

“This is a sensible time for me to step aside following our recent successful rebrand as we come to the end of a solid year in terms of financial performance.

Richard Noble, of FG Burnett, next to Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.
“Graeme will bring his natural enthusiasm, energy and considerable experience to the role.

“I am looking forward to lending support to him as he settles in.”

New managing director for FG Burnett

Mr Nisbet has been with the estate agent since 2016 and has previously held senior roles in the property consultancy and finance sectors.

He said: “It’s an honour to take the reins at FG Burnett and follow in the footsteps of a number of respected leaders.

“FG Burnett has been a pillar within the North East and wider Scottish commercial property market for the last 65 years.

“Richard has been instrumental in delivering a number of initiatives and successfully steering the business in a positive direction despite encountering headwinds including challenging market conditions.

“The business is in excellent shape and offers a platform for growth and diversification.

“I am looking forward to my tenure as managing director with the support of our board.

“And to continue advising clients in the commercial development, office and industrial sectors.”

As Mr Nisbet moves into his new role Jon Nesbitt will take on the role of head of agency.

