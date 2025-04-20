Aberdeen sportswear brand scoring big with football clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen sportswear brand scoring big with football clubs

Created by a young entrepreneur, the brand is worn by professional footballers across the UK.

By Kelly Wilson
Adam Joji is continuing to build his sportswear brand GPRZ Sports. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Adam Joji is continuing to build his sportswear brand GPRZ Sports. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen man Adam Joji has seen his sportswear brand grow across the UK and beyond.

The 24-year-old’s launched GRPZ Sports, which specialises in grip socks, in a bid to offer a better product for athletes.

That idea has since grown into a fast-rising company with partnerships including St Mirren, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Salford City, Wycombe Wanderers, and Cardiff City.

The former Westhill Academy pupil is now targeting sports retailer Decathlon for his products with talks currently under way.

He’s also in negotiations with an English Premier League club to secure a partnership by the end of the year.

GRPZ Sport sales from US

Adam’s love of football began young — progressing through the Cove Rangers youth system and later playing junior football with Bridge of Don Thistle.

Last year GRPZ Sports had a 964% increase in sales with 36% coming from the US.

Adam, a personal trainer at David Lloyd Aberdeen, said: “In the first year, all the orders were from Aberdeen.

Adam Joji with his GRPZ socks. Image: GRPZ Sports

“But now we’re seeing them coming from everywhere including the US which made up 36% of our traffic and sales last year.

“The feedback from people has been great. What we need to do is get the product to more people.

“When people wear it, it’s evident they love it and will keep it.”

Targeting football clubs

Grip socks are used to enhance foot grip inside boots to reduce slippage.

Adam, who invested a five-figure sum GRPZ Sports to get it started, spent around two years designing and perfecting the grip socks which are manufactured in Asia.

Just last month he secured a partnership with Salford City, co-owned by former Manchester United players David Beckham, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Phil Neville, along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim.

Adam Joji and his innovative socks.
Adam Joji and his innovative socks. Image: Ian Forsyth

Adam said: “The response the products have had from clubs and players has been exceptional.

“They said they’d been contacted by numerous brands and nothing comes close in terms of quality, durability and effectiveness.

“They’ve all been more than happy to partner with us.

“We’ll be expanding more to any more clubs. Obviously, we’re targeting as high a level as we can.”

New product launch

GRPZ Sports secured a five-figure sum of funding from Apollo Informal Investments in February and Adam is now focused on raising brand awareness and bringing out a new product.

The grip reformer sock will be targeted at those who enjoy pilates and going to the gym.

Adam is also aiming at securing a high-profile partnership with a EPL club.

Adam’s GRPZ socks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “We should be in Decathlon’s marketplace in the next year and partnered with a English Premier League club.

“Both of those are in the works.

“Like any business, we just want to see the revenue increase and the business become almost self-running and self-sustainable.”

