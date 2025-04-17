Moray Victorian guest house on market for £695,000

A Victorian Moray guest house has made its way onto the market with a price of £695,000.

Cluny Bank in Forres can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

Businesses in Inverness and Ballindalloch are also new to the market.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties for sale or rent.

Cluny Bank, Forres

First, a Victorian mansion in the Moray region has made its way onto the market with a price tag of £695,000.

Cluny Bank in Forres is a “beautifully refurbished” building which dates back to 1860 and is being marketed by CCL Property.

The selling agent said it sits in “a tranquil residential area of the charming town of Forres”.

The property features six guest rooms, a dining room, a bar with room for up to 25 and a picturesque garden.

CCL said: “The property is presented in impeccable condition, ready for immediate occupancy.

“Each room is furnished with great attention to detail and decorated with a refined touch.

“Cluny Bank offers a serene and picturesque setting, allowing residents to enjoy the charm and beauty of the surrounding residential area.

“This exquisite Grade B listed Victorian Mansion, dating back to 1860, is a stunning example of traditional architecture that has been elegantly and thoughtfully restored to meet high standards.”

The second floor is dedicated to the owners’ private living area which features three double bedrooms, two storage rooms and a bathroom.

Bosta B&B, Inverness

Bosta Bed and Breakfast in Inverness is on the commercial property market, priced at £445,000.

The substantial Victorian property, listed by ASG Commercial, has four letting rooms and is a “profitable business” with opportunity for further development.

Bosta is licensed for up to 15 guests and currently trades in the Highland capital’s high season, between April and October.

ASG Commercial said: “Bosta Bed and Breakfast is an attractive late-Victorian property dating from around 1900.

“This property has a substantial footprint and should be considered as a must-view option for anyone wishing to own a large property with strong business potential in a popular area of Inverness.”

Cragganmore, Ballindalloch

Last but not least, we return to Moray where an “excellent lifestyle opportunity” awaits potential buyers.

CCL Property is marketing Cragganmore, a “stunning period property” which has four guest rooms.

The business is priced at £895,000 and is run to suit the owners’ lifestyle and is closed for approximately 4 months a year.

It has been operating for almost 23 years, when the property was restored by the current owners.

CCL said: “With stunning views of the surrounding countryside, Cragganmore occupies a commanding position in a secluded glen.

“It provides a unique guest house experience in a truly wonderful and private setting with wonderful highland views.

“New owners will have an excellent opportunity to dramatically increase revenues.”