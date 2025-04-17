Moray Victorian guest house on market for £695,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Victorian guest house on market for £695,000

Ballindalloch and Inverness properties are also new to the Highlands and Moray listings.

By Alex Banks
Cluny Bank in Forres is up for sale. Image: CCL Property
A Victorian Moray guest house has made its way onto the market with a price of £695,000.

Cluny Bank in Forres can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

Businesses in Inverness and Ballindalloch are also new to the market.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties for sale or rent.

Cluny Bank, Forres

First, a Victorian mansion in the Moray region has made its way onto the market with a price tag of £695,000.

Cluny Bank in Forres is a “beautifully refurbished”  building which dates back to 1860 and is being marketed by CCL Property.

The selling agent said it sits in “a tranquil residential area of the charming town of Forres”.

The property features six guest rooms, a dining room, a bar with room for up to 25 and a picturesque garden.

CCL said: “The property is presented in impeccable condition, ready for immediate occupancy.

Inside Cluny Bank guest house which is up for sale. Image: CCL Property

“Each room is furnished with great attention to detail and decorated with a refined touch.

“Cluny Bank offers a serene and picturesque setting, allowing residents to enjoy the charm and beauty of the surrounding residential area.

“This exquisite Grade B listed Victorian Mansion, dating back to 1860, is a stunning example of traditional architecture that has been elegantly and thoughtfully restored to meet high standards.”

The second floor is dedicated to the owners’ private living area which features three double bedrooms, two storage rooms and a bathroom.

Bosta B&B, Inverness

Bosta Bed and Breakfast in Inverness is on the commercial property market, priced at £445,000.

The substantial Victorian property, listed by ASG Commercial, has four letting rooms and is a “profitable business” with opportunity for further development.

Bosta is licensed for up to 15 guests and currently trades in the Highland capital’s high season, between April and October.

Bosta Bed and Breakfast in Inverness. Image: ASG Commercial

ASG Commercial said: “Bosta Bed and Breakfast is an attractive late-Victorian property dating from around 1900.

“This property has a substantial footprint and should be considered as a must-view option for anyone wishing to own a large property with strong business potential in a popular area of Inverness.”

Cragganmore, Ballindalloch

Last but not least, we return to Moray where an “excellent lifestyle opportunity” awaits potential buyers.

CCL Property is marketing Cragganmore, a “stunning period property” which has four guest rooms.

The business is priced at £895,000 and is run to suit the owners’ lifestyle and is closed for approximately 4 months a year.

It has been operating for almost 23 years, when the property was restored by the current owners.

Cragganmore in Ballindalloch has a price tag of £895k. Image: CCL Property

CCL said: “With stunning views of the surrounding countryside, Cragganmore occupies a commanding position in a secluded glen.

“It provides a unique guest house experience in a truly wonderful and private setting with wonderful highland views.

“New owners will have an excellent opportunity to dramatically increase revenues.”

