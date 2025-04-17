Dizzy’s reborn: Fire-ravaged Aberdeen nightspot returns as premium office space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Dizzy’s reborn: Fire-ravaged Aberdeen nightspot returns as premium office space

70 Carden Place, once home to iconic Aberdeen venue Dizzy’s, has been listed by letting agents Savills as Grade A office space after 2019 fire.

By Liza Hamilton
Fire Service tackling the 2019 blaze at 70 Carden Place. Image: Kath Flannery
Fire Service tackling the 2019 blaze at 70 Carden Place. Image: Kath Flannery

An iconic Granite City landmark, gutted by fire more than four years ago, is set to return to use — but not as the bustling venue many Aberdonians once knew.

70 Carden Place is a Victorian villa long known as Dizzy’s bar and diner and, more recently, home to Valentino’s Italian restaurant.

Now the venue is being transformed into high-end office space in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End.

Tenants are now being sought for the refurbished building, with work on-site currently underway and a completion date pencilled in for September.

Letting agent Savills has described the finished development as “best-in-class” office accommodation, following a comprehensive rebuild and refit after extensive fire damage.

New life for Aberdeen institution

Located within a conservation area, the building will be largely open-plan, offering more than 7,000 sq ft of flexible office space.

This new extension at the rear 70 Carden Place was downsized from the proposed three storeys to ensure the skyline was not ruined. Image: Savills

It will feature modern office suites complete with high-end amenities, designed to respect the building’s historic character.

A substantial two-storey rear extension has been added, including balcony and terrace areas.

The internal layout will include several meeting rooms created using demountable partitioning systems, while access will be provided via an eight-person passenger lift.

Outside, the development will offer 13 parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging point.

Devastating blaze in 2019

More than 40 firefighters were called to tackle a major fire at the property in December 2019.

From ashes to offices: 70 Carden Place has been given a new lease of life after a devastating fire in 2019. Image: Paul Glendell

The blaze destroyed not only the restaurant but also the offices of Quantum Claims, Lefevre Litigation, and Bidwells, all of which were housed within the building.

Thankfully, there were no casualties. However, the property — located near Queen’s Cross Church — was left a charred shell, standing derelict for several years.

Quantum Claims, the owner, had pledged to return the building to productive use, though the redevelopment journey has not been without challenges.

Initial proposals submitted in 2022 were rejected by Aberdeen City Council over concerns that a proposed three-storey glass extension would overwhelm the original villa and detract from the surrounding conservation area.

Revised plans for 70 Carden Place

After a redesign, the revised plans were eventually approved. The new scheme reduced the scale of the extension, adopting a more sympathetic approach that better complements the historic character of the building and its surroundings.

Savills says work on 70 Carden Place is expected to be complete by September. Image: Savills

The new rear extension will still offer state-of-the-art office space, but its design now incorporates granite cladding, ensuring a seamless architectural connection with the original Victorian structure.

Savills says lease terms for the property are negotiable.

Conversation