Dizzy’s reborn: Fire-ravaged Aberdeen nightspot returns as premium office space

An iconic Granite City landmark, gutted by fire more than four years ago, is set to return to use — but not as the bustling venue many Aberdonians once knew.

70 Carden Place is a Victorian villa long known as Dizzy’s bar and diner and, more recently, home to Valentino’s Italian restaurant.

Now the venue is being transformed into high-end office space in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End.

Tenants are now being sought for the refurbished building, with work on-site currently underway and a completion date pencilled in for September.

Letting agent Savills has described the finished development as “best-in-class” office accommodation, following a comprehensive rebuild and refit after extensive fire damage.

New life for Aberdeen institution

Located within a conservation area, the building will be largely open-plan, offering more than 7,000 sq ft of flexible office space.

It will feature modern office suites complete with high-end amenities, designed to respect the building’s historic character.

A substantial two-storey rear extension has been added, including balcony and terrace areas.

The internal layout will include several meeting rooms created using demountable partitioning systems, while access will be provided via an eight-person passenger lift.

Outside, the development will offer 13 parking spaces and an electric vehicle charging point.

Devastating blaze in 2019

More than 40 firefighters were called to tackle a major fire at the property in December 2019.

The blaze destroyed not only the restaurant but also the offices of Quantum Claims, Lefevre Litigation, and Bidwells, all of which were housed within the building.

Thankfully, there were no casualties. However, the property — located near Queen’s Cross Church — was left a charred shell, standing derelict for several years.

Quantum Claims, the owner, had pledged to return the building to productive use, though the redevelopment journey has not been without challenges.

Initial proposals submitted in 2022 were rejected by Aberdeen City Council over concerns that a proposed three-storey glass extension would overwhelm the original villa and detract from the surrounding conservation area.

Revised plans for 70 Carden Place

After a redesign, the revised plans were eventually approved. The new scheme reduced the scale of the extension, adopting a more sympathetic approach that better complements the historic character of the building and its surroundings.

The new rear extension will still offer state-of-the-art office space, but its design now incorporates granite cladding, ensuring a seamless architectural connection with the original Victorian structure.

Savills says lease terms for the property are negotiable.