First look at ‘high-quality’ rental homes in new Inverness development

The Highland House Alliance has officially completed 24 properties in the Slackbuie area.

By Alberto Lejarraga
new homes
The new Slackbuie View development in Inverness. Image: HHA

A new development of ‘high-quality’ affordable rental homes has been completed in Inverness.

Developed by the Highland House Alliance (HHA), it consists of 24 high-quality mid-market rental (MMR) homes in the Slackbuie area.

Slackbuie View includes 18 two-bedroom cottage flats, four three-bedroom semi-detached homes, and two four-bedroom semi-detached houses.

The not-for-profit development company explained that the new homes offer an “attractive rental alternative and affordable housing.”

It intends to address the growing demand for well-priced rental accommodation in the Highlands.

The kitchen space in one of the homes. Image: Supplied Big Partnership.
The development is now complete. Image: Supplied by Big Partnership.

Slackbuie View: A look into Inverness 24 new affordable rental homes

Constructed by Capstone Construction Ltd, Slackbuie View benefits from excellent local amenities and transport links.

It has been funded by the Scottish Government, the Highland Council and the Inverness and Highland City Region Deal.

Meanwhile, HHA has provided over £180,000 to support local primary and secondary schools and community facilities as part of the project’s developer contribution.

Gail Matheson, chief executive at HHA, said: “It’s fantastic to see Slackbuie View now complete, providing new mid-market rental homes in Inverness that importantly will be suitable for a variety of household needs.

The homes will be ‘fairly priced’ on the rental market. Image: Supplied by Big Partnership.
The properties will be available soon. Image: Supplied by Big Partnership.

“This development brings high-quality homes to an area of Scotland where housing challenges are prevalent.

“We’re committed to increasing the availability of fairly priced homes, and Slackbuie View is an excellent example of how collaboration between a local project team can deliver real benefits to the community.”

Rhona Donnelly, managing director at Capstone Construction, said: “Slackbuie View is ideally located and provides high-quality, well-designed homes that will support the needs of residents for years to come.”

