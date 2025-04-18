Former Wood Group director slams ‘screw up’ of perfectly good business

A former director of Aberdeen-based Wood Group has hit out at the company’s leadership, blaming years of poor decision-making for its current position as it edges closer to being taken over by a Dubai-based rival.

Mike Straughen, who previously served on the board, said he was “saddened and dismayed” by the firm’s downfall.

He accused Wood’s board and CEO of steering the firm into a “horrendous situation”.

And he said it is now under threat of being snapped up by a foreign owner on the cheap.

Mr Straughen’s comments come just days after Wood confirmed it had received a fresh non-binding takeover proposal from engineering consultancy Sidara.

This is the latest step in a long-running courtship that could result in a £242 million deal, with a further £340m to be invested into the business post-acquisition.

Wood’s board has described the proposal as “attractive” and said it was “minded to recommend” the offer to shareholders if a firm bid is made.

Wood ‘under threat’ of cheap sale

However, Mr Straughen, who served on Wood’s board from 2007 to 2014, was scathing. He said the board’s actions amounted to a study in how to “screw up a perfectly good business”.

“From being a shining example of what was possible in terms of growing a hugely successful global business from humble beginnings in the north-east of Scotland, it is now under threat of being bought, very cheaply, by a privately owned Middle East entity,” he wrote in a letter to the Press & Journal.

The former director said the company’s decline was not due to external pressures such as geopolitics or the shift to net zero – but was entirely “self-inflicted”.

“Over recent years, the board and executives have shown a combination of very poor judgement in my opinion,” he said, citing in particular the £2.2bn acquisition of Amec-Foster Wheeler in 2017 – a deal he called “disastrous”.

Board failed to heed warning signs

Amec had previously struggled following its own merger with Foster Wheeler, and Mr Straughen argued that Wood’s leadership failed to heed the warning signs.

“You didn’t need to be a relative of Einstein to figure out that Wood would thereby be taking on these same problems,” he said.

“Following the acquisition, the Wood board clearly never got to grips with these problems and some eight years later they have finally shown their teeth and come back to bite them.

“In the meantime, the board and CEO have constantly talked up the business and suggested that they were on a clear path to recovery.”

Despite repeated public assurances that the company was on the mend, Mr Straughen said it was “patently obvious” that no real recovery had taken place – and he criticised the board’s treatment of shareholders.

“This lack of transparency caused what was an outstanding company to be in this horrendous situation, plus didn’t allow the shareholders the opportunity to make informed decisions,” he added.

“Needless to say none of the board or executive have resigned and no doubt they will be claiming it was someone else’s fault and nothing to do with them.”

‘How to screw up a perfectly good business’

The proposed deal with Sidara would see Wood’s shareholders offered 35p per share. The company’s stock surged more than 14% on news of the offer, rising from 25p on Friday to 28.4p on Monday morning.

However, the price has since come back down and sits 19.8p as of 4.45pm on April 17.

It’s a far cry from Wood’s share price peaks of £9 in 2013.

Mr Straughen said the collapse is a “a very sad story indeed”.

“In due course, I’m sure many business school students will now use the demise of the company for their degree research project as an example of how to screw up a perfectly good business,” he added.

“Sadly, in the meantime, this will be of no consolation to the company’s 35,000 employees, many of whom are shareholders.

“Or the 10,000-plus company pensioners, who will be worried what the future holds and what transparency and governance, if any, they will receive.”

A spokesperson for Wood said they were unable to respond to Mr Straughen’s remarks at this time.

Meanwhile, Wood’s deadline for Sidara’s takeover offer – originally set for April 17 – has been extended for a month, until May 15.