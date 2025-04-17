Domino’s FINALLY reveals opening date for new Peterhead store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domino’s FINALLY reveals opening date for new Peterhead store

The fast-food takeaway has been eyeing up a site in the Blue Toon for years.

By Ross Hempseed
Domino's to open in Peterhead. Image: Shutterstock.
Domino’s has finally revealed the opening date of its much-anticipated store in Peterhead.

The takeaway chain has been keen to open a new outlet in the north-east town for years.

Domino’s announced the new Blue Toon store will open on May 26.

Previous plans to set up shop at Burnside Business Park were lodged in 2021 but later fell through in favour of a Burger King restaurant, which is yet to be built.

At the time, residents were disappointed with the change in offering, as Domino’s was not available at all in Peterhead.

The nearest Domino’s is more than 30 miles away in Inverurie.

Developers were not deterred, and in 2024, plans to bring Domino’s to the town were resurrected.

They selected a site on West Road at the West Road Customs garage.

Taking over a former café unit, Domino’s was granted planning permission by the council in May 2024.

Now, a year later, Peterhead pizza fans will soon be able to grab a Domino’s.

The news was shared via social media, with the chain teasing “big things” planned for the opening, including “opening offers, competitions and general good vibes”.

