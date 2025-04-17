Domino’s FINALLY reveals opening date for new Peterhead store

Domino’s has finally revealed the opening date of its much-anticipated store in Peterhead.

The takeaway chain has been keen to open a new outlet in the north-east town for years.

Domino’s announced the new Blue Toon store will open on May 26.

Previous plans to set up shop at Burnside Business Park were lodged in 2021 but later fell through in favour of a Burger King restaurant, which is yet to be built.

At the time, residents were disappointed with the change in offering, as Domino’s was not available at all in Peterhead.

The nearest Domino’s is more than 30 miles away in Inverurie.

Domino’s to open in Peterhead

Developers were not deterred, and in 2024, plans to bring Domino’s to the town were resurrected.

They selected a site on West Road at the West Road Customs garage.

Taking over a former café unit, Domino’s was granted planning permission by the council in May 2024.

Now, a year later, Peterhead pizza fans will soon be able to grab a Domino’s.

The news was shared via social media, with the chain teasing “big things” planned for the opening, including “opening offers, competitions and general good vibes”.