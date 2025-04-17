Aberdeen headquarters for Shell and Equinor joint venture revealed

Shell and Equinor have revealed the location of their Aberdeen headquarters after creating the UK’s largest oil and gas operator.

The joint venture was announced in December, which meant the two firms would combine their UK North Sea assets.

Shell’s senior vice president of UK Upstream, Simon Roddy confirmed the Silver Fin Building in Aberdeen as the future headquarters.

The incorporated joint venture is predicted to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

They said it will also allow “continued economic recovery of this vital UK resource”.

Location offers ‘many positives’ for future company

Mr Roddy said he has often been asked how things are going with the new joint venture.

On LinkedIn, he said: “It’s with great pleasure to share that, subject to deal completion, we have selected the Silver Fin Building in Aberdeen city centre as the future headquarters.

“This is our first visible milestone and it’s exciting to see the details start to come to life.

“From experience, I can say that the Silver Fin is an excellent location offering many positives for the future company.

“And we know that bringing the future organisation together in one location will be vital to enabling collaboration, connection and flexibility as the foundations of a shared culture and way of working.”

Shell announced plans to move its North Sea headquarters from its Tullos base into the Silver Fin premises in 2021, before completing the relocation in 2022.

Mr Roddy added: “Many of the staff who will be part of the new company are based already in Silver Fin.

“Others will transition to the building in line with completion of the deal, anticipated by end 2025, and operational needs.”

Shell and Equinor headquarters mark ‘significant milestone’

Equinor’s UK and Ireland senior vice president Camilla Salthe also took to LinkedIn to announce the news.

She called it a “significant milestone” after making steady progress to bringing the vision to life.

She posted: ” This is an important step in creating the foundations of a shared culture and way of working.

“Silver Fin offers a modern, central and accessible environment — one that supports collaboration, connection and flexibility as we begin this next chapter together.

“There’s more to come, but this move marks real progress — and reflects a shared commitment to building something new, with people at the centre.”

The Shell and Equinor joint venture will join Harbour Energy, CNR International and EnQuest in the building.

The new firm will take over stakes of Equinor’s Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields.

It will also add Shell’s interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.