Aberdeen headquarters for Shell and Equinor joint venture revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen headquarters for Shell and Equinor joint venture revealed

The deal for the North Sea assets was announced in December.

By Alex Banks
The Silver Fin Building will house the new joint venture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Silver Fin Building will house the new joint venture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Shell and Equinor have revealed the location of their Aberdeen headquarters after creating the UK’s largest oil and gas operator.

The joint venture was announced in December, which meant the two firms would combine their UK North Sea assets.

Shell’s senior vice president of UK Upstream, Simon Roddy confirmed the Silver Fin Building in Aberdeen as the future headquarters.

The incorporated joint venture is predicted to produce more than 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

They said it will also allow “continued economic recovery of this vital UK resource”.

Location offers ‘many positives’ for future company

Mr Roddy said he has often been asked how things are going with the new joint venture.

On LinkedIn, he said: “It’s with great pleasure to share that, subject to deal completion, we have selected the Silver Fin Building in Aberdeen city centre as the future headquarters.

“This is our first visible milestone and it’s exciting to see the details start to come to life.

“From experience, I can say that the Silver Fin is an excellent location offering many positives for the future company.

“And we know that bringing the future organisation together in one location will be vital to enabling collaboration, connection and flexibility as the foundations of a shared culture and way of working.”

Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for upstream at Shell.
Simon Roddy, senior vice-president for UK Upstream at Shell, revealed the location of the joint venture headquarters. Image: Shell

Shell announced plans to move its North Sea headquarters from its Tullos base into the Silver Fin premises in 2021, before completing the relocation in 2022.

Mr Roddy added: “Many of the staff who will be part of the new company are based already in Silver Fin.

“Others will transition to the building in line with completion of the deal, anticipated by end 2025, and operational needs.”

Shell and Equinor headquarters mark ‘significant milestone’

Equinor’s UK and Ireland senior vice president Camilla Salthe also took to LinkedIn to announce the news.

She called it a “significant milestone” after making steady progress to bringing the vision to life.

She posted: ” This is an important step in creating the foundations of a shared culture and way of working.

“Silver Fin offers a modern, central and accessible environment — one that supports collaboration, connection and flexibility as we begin this next chapter together.

“There’s more to come, but this move marks real progress — and reflects a shared commitment to building something new, with people at the centre.”

The Shell and Equinor joint venture will join Harbour Energy, CNR International and EnQuest in the building.

The new firm will take over stakes of Equinor’s Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard fields.

It will also add Shell’s interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion.

Conversation