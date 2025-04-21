Why Inverness woman took leap of faith to launch leadership firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Inverness woman took leap of faith to launch leadership firm

Jill McAlpine wants to inspire the next generation of Highland business owners.

Jill McAlpine started her own business to help others. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

An Inverness woman is changing how businesses grow in the Highlands after starting her own consultancy.

Jill McAlpine founded business and leadership consulting firm Inpurpose in September and has three staff.

She focuses on mentoring young founders and emerging female leaders, and feels she  learns just as much from them.

Jill answered our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Throughout my career, I would meet founders doing incredible things, building brilliant businesses off the back of their own talent and drive.

But over time, the business would start to outgrow the systems and people that had got them there.

I saw the difference it could make to have someone come in, get stuck in, and help them build for what’s next. So, I created Inpurpose to be that partner.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through experience and getting stuck in — I’ve run businesses, advised and led teams in politics, built a product-based brand and managed public sector change projects.

Each role taught me something about people, systems, and what actually makes a business work.

At Inpurpose, we look at the whole picture, then work alongside the founder and team to sort out what’s holding them back.

Jill McAlpine, who founded Inpurpose last year, wants to help ambitious businesses and leaders. Image:<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Everything we do is rooted in reality — there’s no handing over a report and walking away, we embed the change together.

Who helped you?

If you asked me the single most important thing in my career, I’d say it’s having people who’ve challenged me, backed me, and reminded me to keep moving forward.

I’ve also worked with coaches and intentionally surrounded myself with people I can learn from.

I mentor young founders and emerging female leaders, and I genuinely learn just as much from them. Real mentorship is reciprocal.

Jill McAlpine said she learns as much from young women and business leaders as they do from her. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Federation of Small Businesses has supported me from the start, helping me feel part of a wider business community.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Start before you’re ready because if you wait until everything’s in place, you’ll wait forever.

What is your biggest mistake?

Holding back. I kept telling myself I needed more of this or that to start. In reality, I just needed to back myself and take the leap.

What is your greatest achievement?

Right now, it feels pretty good building a business that gives me the freedom to do the work I enjoy, in a way that suits my life.

In the past, I’ve worked in ways that pushed me close to burnout, and I see the same patterns in so many founders and their teams.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I believe in the Highlands, and I believe in our ability to create opportunity and growth here. I want Inpurpose to keep showing that small businesses can lead the way.

Alongside the consultancy, I’ve been delivering presentations on building better workplaces and leading neurodiversity.

I’m also on the board of Highland Business Women, where we’re working hard to support women in business.

