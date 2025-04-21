Why Inverness woman took leap of faith to launch leadership firm

An Inverness woman is changing how businesses grow in the Highlands after starting her own consultancy.

Jill McAlpine founded business and leadership consulting firm Inpurpose in September and has three staff.

She focuses on mentoring young founders and emerging female leaders, and feels she learns just as much from them.

Jill answered our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Throughout my career, I would meet founders doing incredible things, building brilliant businesses off the back of their own talent and drive.

But over time, the business would start to outgrow the systems and people that had got them there.

I saw the difference it could make to have someone come in, get stuck in, and help them build for what’s next. So, I created Inpurpose to be that partner.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through experience and getting stuck in — I’ve run businesses, advised and led teams in politics, built a product-based brand and managed public sector change projects.

Each role taught me something about people, systems, and what actually makes a business work.

At Inpurpose, we look at the whole picture, then work alongside the founder and team to sort out what’s holding them back.

Everything we do is rooted in reality — there’s no handing over a report and walking away, we embed the change together.

Who helped you?

If you asked me the single most important thing in my career, I’d say it’s having people who’ve challenged me, backed me, and reminded me to keep moving forward.

I’ve also worked with coaches and intentionally surrounded myself with people I can learn from.

I mentor young founders and emerging female leaders, and I genuinely learn just as much from them. Real mentorship is reciprocal.

The Federation of Small Businesses has supported me from the start, helping me feel part of a wider business community.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Start before you’re ready because if you wait until everything’s in place, you’ll wait forever.

What is your biggest mistake?

Holding back. I kept telling myself I needed more of this or that to start. In reality, I just needed to back myself and take the leap.

What is your greatest achievement?

Right now, it feels pretty good building a business that gives me the freedom to do the work I enjoy, in a way that suits my life.

In the past, I’ve worked in ways that pushed me close to burnout, and I see the same patterns in so many founders and their teams.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I believe in the Highlands, and I believe in our ability to create opportunity and growth here. I want Inpurpose to keep showing that small businesses can lead the way.

Alongside the consultancy, I’ve been delivering presentations on building better workplaces and leading neurodiversity.

I’m also on the board of Highland Business Women, where we’re working hard to support women in business.