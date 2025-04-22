Aberdeen businessman’s tech start-up raises £1.5m for global expansion

An Aberdeen energy recruiter and former professional rugby player is behind a new tech platform that has raised £1.5 million to overhaul how the global energy sector recruits workers.

Chris Black, co-owner of JAB Recruitment in Westhill, led a team of energy recruitment experts to develop Moblyze, which is now live.

The former Glasgow Warriors scrum-half says the AI-powered platform will redefine workforce mobility at a pivotal time for the energy industry.

The Moblyze app is designed to connect oil, gas, and renewables professionals with jobs in seconds.

Moblyze backed by Garreth Wood

Key backers include former Skyscanner CFO Shane Corstorphine and Aberdeen-born philanthropist Garreth Wood.

Moblyze has secured nearly £1.5m ($1.9m) in investment — including £100,000 from the Scottish Government via Scottish Enterprise.

An initial $700,000 was raised on concept alone, with the app developed in Texas, tested by Fortune 500 firms, and benchmarked against top global platforms.

A $1.2m second round is now funding its global rollout.

“For decades, the energy sector has relied on outdated recruitment systems – some quite literally conceived in the last century,” says Mr Black.

“While the industry works to solve today’s complex challenges, the way we connect talent to opportunity has remained stuck in the past.

“With our deep industry expertise and the backing of key investors, we’ve built a platform that reimagines recruitment for the energy workforce, both today and in the future.

“The transition ahead can feel uncertain, but Moblyze is designed to offer stability – helping workers and employers navigate the shift from high-carbon industries to a more sustainable energy future.”

Moblyze app transforms hiring

Dubbed the ‘Skyscanner of energy recruitment’, Moblyze allows job seekers to set up a profile and be instantly matched with roles.

The platform uses smart matching, skill audits, and upskilling recommendations to modernise a recruitment process many in the industry say is out of date.

“The app not only matches users with current roles in oil and gas but also highlights future renewable opportunities,” explains Mr Black.

“It’s essential that oil and gas workers aren’t left behind during the transition to renewables.

“Moblyze is redefining workforce mobility, ensuring a smooth shift within the app itself.”

The app is live and can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.