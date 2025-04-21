Former K and C Jewellers hit with £45,000 price drop as prominent Ellon shop lies empty

The former K and C Jewellers unit up for sale in Ellon town centre has had a massive £45,000 taken off its asking price.

The prominent retail property in the town’s Bridge Street is now on sale for £150,000, down from £195,000.

The price change was issued on Friday, with the decrease bringing off 23% of its total value on the market.

The action was taken by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace, who is responsible for the sale of the shop.

The price change comes after the location has been left empty for almost a year.

K and C Jewellers closed down for good in July 2024 when owner Kevin Reid announced his intention to retire.

His step-son, Jake Davidson Harold, has since opened his very own jewellers in Peterhead – Davidson’s.

Former K and C Jewellers unit remains up for sale

But, the closure of K and C has left a hole in the Ellon town centre ever since, with its prominent retail unit on 2 Bridge Street lying empty.

It was originally listed back then for the price of £195,000, but with no buyers lined up, the price was lowered on Friday.

The sale includes a well-preserved front room with generous window lighting and tartan carpet.

There is also a backroom included, which keeps a large metal safe, a locker and some shelving. A bathroom is also on site.

Those who are interested in the property should contact solicitors Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.