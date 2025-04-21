Former K and C Jewellers hit with £45,000 price drop as prominent Ellon shop lies empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former K and C Jewellers hit with £45,000 price drop as prominent Ellon shop lies empty

The guide price has been lowered by almost 25%.

By Graham Fleming
The former K and C Jeweller on Ellon's Bridge Street. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace
The former K and C Jewellers unit up for sale in Ellon town centre has had a massive £45,000 taken off its asking price.

The prominent retail property in the town’s Bridge Street is now on sale for £150,000, down from £195,000.

The price change was issued on Friday, with the decrease bringing off 23% of its total value on the market.

The action was taken by Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace, who is responsible for the sale of the shop.

The unit’s front room. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

The price change comes after the location has been left empty for almost a year.

K and C Jewellers closed down for good in July 2024 when owner Kevin Reid announced his intention to retire.

His step-son, Jake Davidson Harold, has since opened his very own jewellers in Peterhead – Davidson’s.

Former K and C Jewellers unit remains up for sale

But, the closure of K and C has left a hole in the Ellon town centre ever since, with its prominent retail unit on 2 Bridge Street lying empty.

It was originally listed back then for the price of £195,000, but with no buyers lined up, the price was lowered on Friday.

The sale includes a well-preserved front room with generous window lighting and tartan carpet.

The back room. Image: Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace

There is also a backroom included, which keeps a large metal safe, a locker and some shelving. A bathroom is also on site.

Those who are interested in the property should contact solicitors Raeburn, Christie, Clark and Wallace.

