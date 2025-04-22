Aberdeen fireworks firm’s explosive success sparked by teen sweethearts’ reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fireworks firm’s explosive success sparked by teen sweethearts’ reunion

From a secret Netflix filming, to weddings, divorce parties and gender reveals, business is booming for Aberdeen’s NJE Fireworks.

By Liza Hamilton
Jacky and Norman Donald, owners of NJE Fireworks shop in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen couple who reunited more than three decades after dating as teenagers have turned their rekindled romance into a booming fireworks business.

Military children Norman and Jacky Donald, who now run NJE Fireworks from Aberdeen, first dated as school pupils in Dortmund, Germany, before going their separate ways.

But 35 years later, the pair met again at a school reunion — and quickly realised the spark was still there.

Now married and living in the Granite City, they’ve built up a specialist fireworks firms, providing dazzling displays for weddings, public events, and even a secret Netflix shoot.

The couple launched NJE Fireworks in 2015 after Norman — a lifelong fireworks enthusiast — decided to swap his window-cleaning business for a shot at turning his passion into a profession.

“I’ve always loved fireworks, ever since I was a wee boy in Inverness,” he said. “At one point I thought, why not get someone to pay me to do it?”

Norman and Jacky Donald. Image: NJE Fireworks

After completing professional training in England, the couple started small, with just three weddings in their first year, but quickly expanded.

Today, NJE produces more than 60 bespoke displays a year, working at venues across Scotland including Drumtochty Castle, Cluny Castle, and Ardoe House Hotel.

Netflix, divorce parties and final farewells

One of their most memorable jobs? A mysterious fireworks show for a big-budget Netflix project (they can’t say which one just yet), and a smiley-face-filled divorce celebration in Huntly for a newly single farmer.

Norman said: “He pointed at the sky during the show and said, ‘that’s how I feel right now’.”

They’ve even done a moving celebration of life, launching red-and-white shells filled with a grandfather’s ashes to honour his devotion to Aberdeen FC.

“It was quite tearful, but it was also a really joyful occasion,” says Norman.

Aberdeen’s only firework shop

The success of their displays encouraged the couple to set up NJE Fireworks shop in Aberdeen.

“Being the only specialist firework shop in Aberdeen, we do quite well,” says Norman.

“We opened because we kept getting phone calls from people wanting to buy fireworks, but because it was only professional fireworks we used we couldn’t sell to the public.

“So we opened up the shop so we could sell to the public all year round.”

Norman Donald owner of NJE Fireworks at his shop on George Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They mostly operate by appointment from their George Street fireworks store, but open seasonally for bonfire night and Hogmanay.

The couple have carved out a niche as the north-east’s fireworks experts, offering everything from dazzling public shows to low-noise options for more sensitive settings.

“Despite what some social media posts might say, there is no such thing as silent fireworks, but we sell low-noise fireworks which have become more popular.”

Every customer gets the safety talk, advice on being considerate with neighbours, and expert guidance on everything from sparkle levels to sky-filling finales.

NJE Fireworks all about the wow factor

From setting off giant finales at castles to letting couples push the big red button themselves at weddings, Norman says every job is unique.

“It’s a total dream for us, it’s not really a job, it’s a passion.” he says.

Jacky Donald setting up for Light Up Peterhead. Image: NJE Fireworks

“We send everything up with an electronic firing system. The second you press the button, the firework goes up and we fill the sky. It’s like a symphony.

“It’s all about the wow factor.

“To do the fireworks and get the cheers at the end of the display makes it all worthwhile.”

