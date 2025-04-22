Aberdeen fireworks firm’s explosive success sparked by teen sweethearts’ reunion

An Aberdeen couple who reunited more than three decades after dating as teenagers have turned their rekindled romance into a booming fireworks business.

Military children Norman and Jacky Donald, who now run NJE Fireworks from Aberdeen, first dated as school pupils in Dortmund, Germany, before going their separate ways.

But 35 years later, the pair met again at a school reunion — and quickly realised the spark was still there.

Now married and living in the Granite City, they’ve built up a specialist fireworks firms, providing dazzling displays for weddings, public events, and even a secret Netflix shoot.

The couple launched NJE Fireworks in 2015 after Norman — a lifelong fireworks enthusiast — decided to swap his window-cleaning business for a shot at turning his passion into a profession.

“I’ve always loved fireworks, ever since I was a wee boy in Inverness,” he said. “At one point I thought, why not get someone to pay me to do it?”

After completing professional training in England, the couple started small, with just three weddings in their first year, but quickly expanded.

Today, NJE produces more than 60 bespoke displays a year, working at venues across Scotland including Drumtochty Castle, Cluny Castle, and Ardoe House Hotel.

Netflix, divorce parties and final farewells

One of their most memorable jobs? A mysterious fireworks show for a big-budget Netflix project (they can’t say which one just yet), and a smiley-face-filled divorce celebration in Huntly for a newly single farmer.

Norman said: “He pointed at the sky during the show and said, ‘that’s how I feel right now’.”

They’ve even done a moving celebration of life, launching red-and-white shells filled with a grandfather’s ashes to honour his devotion to Aberdeen FC.

“It was quite tearful, but it was also a really joyful occasion,” says Norman.

Aberdeen’s only firework shop

The success of their displays encouraged the couple to set up NJE Fireworks shop in Aberdeen.

“Being the only specialist firework shop in Aberdeen, we do quite well,” says Norman.

“We opened because we kept getting phone calls from people wanting to buy fireworks, but because it was only professional fireworks we used we couldn’t sell to the public.

“So we opened up the shop so we could sell to the public all year round.”

They mostly operate by appointment from their George Street fireworks store, but open seasonally for bonfire night and Hogmanay.

The couple have carved out a niche as the north-east’s fireworks experts, offering everything from dazzling public shows to low-noise options for more sensitive settings.

“Despite what some social media posts might say, there is no such thing as silent fireworks, but we sell low-noise fireworks which have become more popular.”

Every customer gets the safety talk, advice on being considerate with neighbours, and expert guidance on everything from sparkle levels to sky-filling finales.

NJE Fireworks all about the wow factor

From setting off giant finales at castles to letting couples push the big red button themselves at weddings, Norman says every job is unique.

“It’s a total dream for us, it’s not really a job, it’s a passion.” he says.

“We send everything up with an electronic firing system. The second you press the button, the firework goes up and we fill the sky. It’s like a symphony.

“It’s all about the wow factor.

“To do the fireworks and get the cheers at the end of the display makes it all worthwhile.”