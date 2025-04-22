Inverness bakehouse to open new venue inside historic cathedral hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inverness bakehouse to open new venue inside historic cathedral hall

The building, which dates back to the 1870s, will be transformed into the new tea room.

By Alex Banks
Kimberly Vasquez, Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua of Xoko alongside Very Revd Sarah Murray inside Inverness Cathedral. Image: Xoko
Kimberly Vasquez, Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua of Xoko alongside Very Revd Sarah Murray inside Inverness Cathedral. Image: Xoko

Inverness Cathedral is set to add a new tea room and gift shop this summer.

The owners of bakehouse and coffee bar, Xoko, will transform the Cathedral Hall, previously known as Cafe Ness.

Xoko owners Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua say they will make a “significant” investment in renovations.

They plan to turn it into a warm and inviting traditional tearoom with an accompanying gift shop.

Historic room to be transformed

The building which will be transformed into the new tea room, dates back to the 1870s when it was built as a boys school.

The new facilities will open towards the end of June and will Xoko will also operate the takeaway coffee kiosk in the cathedral grounds.

Mr Aitchison said: “Xoko and Inverness Cathedral are a match made in heaven. Both have community, and progressive values, at their heart.

“We are looking forward to opening a venue for everybody. From tea and scones to lavish afternoon teas.

Xoko owners Tristan Aitchison (left) and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua (right) with manager Kimberly Vasquez.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We hope it will be the place for families and friends to meet, enjoy freshly baked Xoko treats and even ‘spill the tea’.”

Mr Basaldua Bazaldua said the new venture will add a different offering and is looking forward to mastering new skills.

He added: “It’s going to be a different offering from our bakehouse in the city centre.

“We will focus on traditional bakes with the Xoko edge. We will also create an afternoon tea that we think will be the perfect accompaniment to any celebration.

“This Mexican is going to have to learn the art of scones.”

Inverness Cathedral looking forward to Xoko ‘partnership’

Very Revd Sarah Murray and Provost of Inverness Cathedral is looking forward to the new partnership with the Inverness bakehouse.

She added: “We are truly delighted to be partnering with Tristan and Fernando from Xoko, to bring the same values to the tea room and kiosk at the Cathedral.

“We look forward to developing this partnership and to seeing the whole team bring a warm Xoko welcome at the Cathedral and the cultural quarter of Inverness.”

The Very Rev Sarah Murray.

Xoko opened its bakehouse and coffee bar on Bridge Street three-and-a-half years ago.

Conversation