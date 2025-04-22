Inverness bakehouse to open new venue inside historic cathedral hall

Inverness Cathedral is set to add a new tea room and gift shop this summer.

The owners of bakehouse and coffee bar, Xoko, will transform the Cathedral Hall, previously known as Cafe Ness.

Xoko owners Tristan Aitchison and Fernando Basaldua Bazaldua say they will make a “significant” investment in renovations.

They plan to turn it into a warm and inviting traditional tearoom with an accompanying gift shop.

Historic room to be transformed

The building which will be transformed into the new tea room, dates back to the 1870s when it was built as a boys school.

The new facilities will open towards the end of June and will Xoko will also operate the takeaway coffee kiosk in the cathedral grounds.

Mr Aitchison said: “Xoko and Inverness Cathedral are a match made in heaven. Both have community, and progressive values, at their heart.

“We are looking forward to opening a venue for everybody. From tea and scones to lavish afternoon teas.

“We hope it will be the place for families and friends to meet, enjoy freshly baked Xoko treats and even ‘spill the tea’.”

Mr Basaldua Bazaldua said the new venture will add a different offering and is looking forward to mastering new skills.

He added: “It’s going to be a different offering from our bakehouse in the city centre.

“We will focus on traditional bakes with the Xoko edge. We will also create an afternoon tea that we think will be the perfect accompaniment to any celebration.

“This Mexican is going to have to learn the art of scones.”

Inverness Cathedral looking forward to Xoko ‘partnership’

Very Revd Sarah Murray and Provost of Inverness Cathedral is looking forward to the new partnership with the Inverness bakehouse.

She added: “We are truly delighted to be partnering with Tristan and Fernando from Xoko, to bring the same values to the tea room and kiosk at the Cathedral.

“We look forward to developing this partnership and to seeing the whole team bring a warm Xoko welcome at the Cathedral and the cultural quarter of Inverness.”

Xoko opened its bakehouse and coffee bar on Bridge Street three-and-a-half years ago.