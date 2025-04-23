Aberdeen Airport owner announces £350 million investment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport owner announces £350 million investment plans

AGS Airports said its new investment will see investment and accelerate growth at Aberdeen Airport.

By Alex Banks
A £350 million investment will be made across three locations. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
The owner of Aberdeen Airport has announced plans to invest £350 million across the next five years.

AGS Airports said its new investment, the single largest investment since its formation, will accelerate growth of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

The news comes after AviAlliance bought the company in charge of the airports in a deal worth £1.5 billion.

AGS has also announced Charles Hammond OBE as its new chair.

Plans will ‘enhance role’ of airport

AGS Aiports chief executive Kam Jandu said the company plays a critical role in driving “economic and social prosperity” across Scotland.

He said: “We have ambitious plans for the long-term, sustainable growth of our airports, including the strengthening of our connectivity which underpins the success of the regions we serve.

“This significant investment will not only enhance the fabric of our airports, it will enhance the role they currently play in facilitating trade and tourism.

“And, importantly in generating meaningful employment across the country.”

Kam Jandu, chief executive of AGS Airports has said why he feels the £350m investment, including at Aberdeen Airport, is useful. Image: FGS Global

Meanwhile, AviAlliance managing director Gerhard Schroeder said the investment is part of its “long-term view” for its airports.

He added: “This investment will assist AGS in accelerating its plans for delivering a superior passenger experience and growing connectivity.

“We are looking forward to working with AGS’ regional and national partners over the coming years to realise the full and undoubted potential of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.”

What can £350m investment add to Aberdeen Airport?

AviAlliance has revealed its plans for the three airports, with Aberdeen set to see investment in its airfield infrastructure.

The company said its £350m investment will also accelerate AGS’ sustainability agenda.

New chair Mr Hammond is well aware of the “critical role” Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports play.

The former chief executive of Forth Ports stepped down from his previous role after holding it for 23 years.

Aberdeen Airport. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “It is an absolute privilege to have been appointed Chair of AGS.

“I know Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports very well.

“I am also well aware of the critical role they play as drivers of regional economic growth across the UK.

“With the £350m investment from our new shareholders now confirmed, I am relishing the opportunity of working with the AGS board.”

Conversation