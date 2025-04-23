Aberdeen Airport owner announces £350 million investment plans

The owner of Aberdeen Airport has announced plans to invest £350 million across the next five years.

AGS Airports said its new investment, the single largest investment since its formation, will accelerate growth of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

The news comes after AviAlliance bought the company in charge of the airports in a deal worth £1.5 billion.

AGS has also announced Charles Hammond OBE as its new chair.

Plans will ‘enhance role’ of airport

AGS Aiports chief executive Kam Jandu said the company plays a critical role in driving “economic and social prosperity” across Scotland.

He said: “We have ambitious plans for the long-term, sustainable growth of our airports, including the strengthening of our connectivity which underpins the success of the regions we serve.

“This significant investment will not only enhance the fabric of our airports, it will enhance the role they currently play in facilitating trade and tourism.

“And, importantly in generating meaningful employment across the country.”

Meanwhile, AviAlliance managing director Gerhard Schroeder said the investment is part of its “long-term view” for its airports.

He added: “This investment will assist AGS in accelerating its plans for delivering a superior passenger experience and growing connectivity.

“We are looking forward to working with AGS’ regional and national partners over the coming years to realise the full and undoubted potential of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.”

What can £350m investment add to Aberdeen Airport?

AviAlliance has revealed its plans for the three airports, with Aberdeen set to see investment in its airfield infrastructure.

The company said its £350m investment will also accelerate AGS’ sustainability agenda.

New chair Mr Hammond is well aware of the “critical role” Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports play.

The former chief executive of Forth Ports stepped down from his previous role after holding it for 23 years.

He said: “It is an absolute privilege to have been appointed Chair of AGS.

“I know Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports very well.

“I am also well aware of the critical role they play as drivers of regional economic growth across the UK.

“With the £350m investment from our new shareholders now confirmed, I am relishing the opportunity of working with the AGS board.”