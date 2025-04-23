Closure date confirmed for B&Q Peterhead

The B&Q store in Peterhead is set to close later this year.

The Buchan Way hardware store, which opened in 2005, will shut on August 9 when its lease expires.

B&Q has advised its 40 staff at the store of the impending closure.

Bosses told The Press and Journal the brand is “continuing to look for an alternative store location in the area.”

It’s understood that the landlord intends to occupy the unit themselves.

John Eason, Director of North, ROI & Islands, B&Q, said: “Our team of 40 B&Q colleagues have been serving the Peterhead community, helping them to improve and enjoy their homes, for the last 20 years.

“They would very much like to continue to serve the local residents and we are continuing to look for an alternative store location in the area.

“Due to the lease expiry, it is with regret that we propose to close the store on August 9 this year.

“In the meantime, we look forward to continuing to welcome our Peterhead customers to our store, and I would like to thank our colleagues for their ongoing hard work and commitment.”