EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen Airport in talks with airlines over flights to new destinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen Airport in talks with airlines over flights to new destinations

It wants to add popular locations in Spain, France and Latvia to its offerings.

Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Aberdeen Airport is in discussions with airlines over adding new routes to the city.

AGS Airports chief executive Kam Jandu believes adding new flights to the north-east can help in reaching its “very strong potential”.

He is in negotiations with several airlines and hopes to add Paris, Barcelona, Riga and Ibiza to its destinations.

Mr Jandu is also keen to strengthen existing routes, such as Bristol, by adding flights to keep up with demand.

The talks follow parent company of AGS Airports, AviAlliance, announcing it will invest £350 million across its Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

‘Epicentre’ on energy

Mr Jandu said Aberdeen Airport is “crucial” to its owners as the north-east continues its importance in the energy sector.

He feels the investment can kick-start more opportunities to expand its destination list and facilities in the future.

He said: “Aberdeen is a really vital component for us, there is a real level of demand for the airport.

“We know how crucial it is, it’s the epicentre of energy and will continue to be an important part of the sector’s transformation.

“The airport has very strong potential and we would like to continue to grow at the location.

“The investment is in the airfield, which can be expensive, but necessary.

“We would love to be able to upgrade elsewhere, but in order to keep up our standards it is the runways which need development.”

Kam Jandu is the chief executive of AGS Airports. Image: FGS Global

Mr Jandu feels new locations will add to the investment and make Aberdeen Airport a more attractive choice.

He added: “We’ve seen where the demand lies, where people are travelling to, where people want to travel to.

“We’ve had chats with airlines and are in negotiations over adding new routes to our airport.

“Paris, Barcelona, Ibiza and Riga have been discussed. We would also love to strengthen strong-performing routes we already offer, such as adding more flights to and from Bristol.”

Aberdeen Airport currently flies to 30 destinations.

Could new Aberdeen Airport destinations be added after investment?

The talks over Aberdeen Airport flying to new destinations were revealed following an investment announcement.

AviAlliance has revealed its £350m plans for the three airports, with Aberdeen set to see investment in its airfield infrastructure.

The company said the cash investment will also accelerate AGS’ sustainability agenda.

An Air France Hop plane at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: DC Thomson
An Air France Hop plane on Aberdeen International Airport’s runway, which is set to be upgraded. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Jandu said: “We have ambitious plans for the long-term, sustainable growth of our airports, including the strengthening of our connectivity which underpins the success of the regions we serve.

“This significant investment will not only enhance the fabric of our airports, it will enhance the role they currently play in facilitating trade and tourism.

“And, importantly in generating meaningful employment across the country.”

Conversation