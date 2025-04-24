EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen Airport in talks with airlines over flights to new destinations

Aberdeen Airport is in discussions with airlines over adding new routes to the city.

AGS Airports chief executive Kam Jandu believes adding new flights to the north-east can help in reaching its “very strong potential”.

He is in negotiations with several airlines and hopes to add Paris, Barcelona, Riga and Ibiza to its destinations.

Mr Jandu is also keen to strengthen existing routes, such as Bristol, by adding flights to keep up with demand.

The talks follow parent company of AGS Airports, AviAlliance, announcing it will invest £350 million across its Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.

‘Epicentre’ on energy

Mr Jandu said Aberdeen Airport is “crucial” to its owners as the north-east continues its importance in the energy sector.

He feels the investment can kick-start more opportunities to expand its destination list and facilities in the future.

He said: “Aberdeen is a really vital component for us, there is a real level of demand for the airport.

“We know how crucial it is, it’s the epicentre of energy and will continue to be an important part of the sector’s transformation.

“The airport has very strong potential and we would like to continue to grow at the location.

“The investment is in the airfield, which can be expensive, but necessary.

“We would love to be able to upgrade elsewhere, but in order to keep up our standards it is the runways which need development.”

Mr Jandu feels new locations will add to the investment and make Aberdeen Airport a more attractive choice.

He added: “We’ve seen where the demand lies, where people are travelling to, where people want to travel to.

“We’ve had chats with airlines and are in negotiations over adding new routes to our airport.

“Paris, Barcelona, Ibiza and Riga have been discussed. We would also love to strengthen strong-performing routes we already offer, such as adding more flights to and from Bristol.”

Aberdeen Airport currently flies to 30 destinations.

Could new Aberdeen Airport destinations be added after investment?

The talks over Aberdeen Airport flying to new destinations were revealed following an investment announcement.

AviAlliance has revealed its £350m plans for the three airports, with Aberdeen set to see investment in its airfield infrastructure.

The company said the cash investment will also accelerate AGS’ sustainability agenda.

Mr Jandu said: “We have ambitious plans for the long-term, sustainable growth of our airports, including the strengthening of our connectivity which underpins the success of the regions we serve.

“This significant investment will not only enhance the fabric of our airports, it will enhance the role they currently play in facilitating trade and tourism.

“And, importantly in generating meaningful employment across the country.”