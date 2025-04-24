Aberdeen west end office hits the market for £1.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen west end office hits the market for £1.5 million

The former Granite City headquarters of Suncor Energy is up for sale.

By Alex Banks
The Aberdeen property is one of this week's market highlights. Image: Ryden LLP
A substantial Aberdeen office in the west end has found its way onto the market.

The Albyn Place property was the north-east home of Suncor Energy UK, but is now looking for a new owner.

The two-floor building is on the market with a price tag of £1.5 million.

Aberdeen Albyn Place office up for grabs

An Aberdeen Albyn Place office is up for grabs for £1.5 million and Ryden LLP is in charge of the property listing, which describes it as a modern open-plan office which extends to 10,500 sq ft.

Two years ago, Suncor Energy sold all of its North Sea business in a deal with Equinor worth £700m.

The deal would double Equinor’s 40% stake in the Rosebank oilfield, as well as almost 30% ownership in the Buzzard oilfield.

Inside the Albyn Place office which is for sale. Image: Ryden LLP

Now, its previous office, at 28b Albyn Place, is on the market. CBRE is also marketing the property, but for rental offers with price upon application.

Ryden LLP said the property features a suspended ceiling, comfort cooling and LED lighting.

It also has raised floors, a mix of cellular and open plan office space, meeting rooms and a reception.

The property has 32 parking spaces to its front.

Bridge Bar in Aberdeen back on market

The Bridge Bar in Aberdeen is back on the market, for £50,000 less than it was when listed six years ago.

Renowned for being a last bastion of male chauvinism, it was one of the Granite City’s last pubs strictly for men until the Sex Discrimination Act of 1975.

Despite women being allowed throught its doors, The Bridge Bar operated well into the new age of equality without a ladies’ toilet.

The Bridge Bar in Aberdeen.

Selling agent Ryden LLP said: “The Bridge Bar is one of Aberdeen’s most established public houses and is only available for sale due to the retirement of the owner, Mr Colin Cameron, after more than 20 years at the helm.

“The subject property comprises a compact, wet-led, traditional public house with a
single bar servery, open plan drinking area with a section of fixed seating.

“The cellar and refrigerated beer and spirits store are located at basement level and are
accessed from behind the bar servery.”

Conversation