Aberdeen west end office hits the market for £1.5 million

A substantial Aberdeen office in the west end has found its way onto the market.

The Albyn Place property was the north-east home of Suncor Energy UK, but is now looking for a new owner.

The two-floor building is on the market with a price tag of £1.5 million.

Aberdeen Albyn Place office up for grabs

An Aberdeen Albyn Place office is up for grabs for £1.5 million and Ryden LLP is in charge of the property listing, which describes it as a modern open-plan office which extends to 10,500 sq ft.

Two years ago, Suncor Energy sold all of its North Sea business in a deal with Equinor worth £700m.

The deal would double Equinor’s 40% stake in the Rosebank oilfield, as well as almost 30% ownership in the Buzzard oilfield.

Now, its previous office, at 28b Albyn Place, is on the market. CBRE is also marketing the property, but for rental offers with price upon application.

Ryden LLP said the property features a suspended ceiling, comfort cooling and LED lighting.

It also has raised floors, a mix of cellular and open plan office space, meeting rooms and a reception.

The property has 32 parking spaces to its front.

Bridge Bar in Aberdeen back on market

The Bridge Bar in Aberdeen is back on the market, for £50,000 less than it was when listed six years ago.

Renowned for being a last bastion of male chauvinism, it was one of the Granite City’s last pubs strictly for men until the Sex Discrimination Act of 1975.

Despite women being allowed throught its doors, The Bridge Bar operated well into the new age of equality without a ladies’ toilet.

Selling agent Ryden LLP said: “The Bridge Bar is one of Aberdeen’s most established public houses and is only available for sale due to the retirement of the owner, Mr Colin Cameron, after more than 20 years at the helm.

“The subject property comprises a compact, wet-led, traditional public house with a

single bar servery, open plan drinking area with a section of fixed seating.

“The cellar and refrigerated beer and spirits store are located at basement level and are

accessed from behind the bar servery.”