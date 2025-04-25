Aberdeen firm has record year amid surge in eco-friendly printing demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm has record year amid surge in eco-friendly printing demand

The business has seen its staff numbers triple in the past three years.

By Kelly Wilson
Carbon Group director Scott Simpson, managing director Colin Yule and director Graham Gray. Image: Prospect 13.
Bosses at Aberdeen print specialists Carbon Group are celebrating a record breaking year.

The business has seen its turnover reach £3.8 million, achieving a revenue growth of 150% over the past three years.

In the last financial year it has taken on 132 new clients and won contracts with well-known companies including Harbour Energy, University of Aberdeen, Peterson’s and St Andrews Links Trust.

The firm supplies printers and advises on sustainability.

Managing director Colin Yule believes Carbon Group offers something “different” to the market.

Carbon Group ‘more than just print’

A big focus for the firm, which has clients in sectors including energy, education, shipping, agriculture and hospitality, is sustainability.

Colin said: “We have the ability to assess how businesses are printing, how they’re using documents, and then we’ll present them another way of doing it with new equipment, which will reduce the impact, in some cases up to 80%, so really that’s the differentiator for us.

“It’s more than just print.

“We want to help people transition paper into digital format with a focus on sustainability.

Colin Yule, Carbon Group managing director. Image: Prospect 13

“We’ve got to be mindful of the carbon impact, hence where the name Carbon comes from.”

Focus on sustainability

Carbon Group, which has 19 employees, was founded by Colin, Graham Gray and Scott Simpson just three months before Covid lockdown.

Colin had previously owned Capture Imaging Solutions but sold it to Konica Minolta in 2016.

He said: “Graeme, Scott and myself really had an appetite to come back into the business.

“But we decided if we’re going to come back into it, we need to be different, and we felt there was a reawakening where we could be that bit different.

“We would focus on sustainability, because it was becoming more of a buzzword, and make sure we have the right products.”

Carbon Group ‘different’

Despite the pandemic, the trio were determined to continue with their business plan.

Colin said: “What Covid did was focus our minds to be right. We knew we needed to be different and agile.

“We aligned ourselves to have technology that works well with hybrid working, security, and people.

“It was really tough at the time, but it built some real resilience, and we’re really quite proud of what we’re achieving and growing.”

‘Proud of achievements’

With nearly 3,000 machines now in the field, Carbon has become the fastest dealer to have achieved platinum status with Canon, as well as securing diamond level with Epson.

It has recently moved to new premises in Aberdeen’s Queen’s Road and opened a new facility in Grangemouth.

Reflecting on the turnover achievements, Colin said: “It’s all been organic growth, which is good.

“There’s no acquisitions it’s through winning business.

“It really is the team and what they’ve done. I’m so proud of what they’ve achieved and how they’re doing it.”

“Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing our technology and infrastructure to provide the most effective solutions for our clients across the UK while ensuring sustainability remains at the core of everything we do.”

