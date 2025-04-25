Northern Star Business Awards 2025: All the winners from this year’s ceremony

Hydro Group landed the top honour at the Northern Star Business Awards 2025 last night at a glittering ceremony held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The Granite City engineering firm, based in Bridge of Don, was named as 2025 business of the year.

Nearly 900 people attended the event, hosted by TV star Edith Bowman.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) run the awards in association with Brodies.

They recognise successful and growing businesses making a positive impact on the north-east economy.

The night saw awards handed out across 15 categories for businesses and individuals.

Hydro Group lands top prize

Hydro Group, which was founded more than 40 years ago, has a team of 113 staff and is described as a “global leader” in subsea connectivity solutions.

Working from its state-of-the-art facility within Aberdeen’s Energy Park it supports a wide range of high-profile global clients.

Despite global supply chain challenges, the company has continued to excel, leveraging strong forecasting and strategic planning to maintain customer satisfaction and minimise price disruptions.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said the Northern Star Awards showcased what the north-east has to offer as a place to live, work, study, visit, invest or do business.

He said: “All of our finalists deserve the recognition they have received, and on behalf of the chamber I want to say a huge congratulations to our winners.

“The Northern Star awards provide a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses from all sectors, of all sizes, and from across the length and breadth of our fantastic area.”

Special awards

It was also a special night for Jeanette Forbes, one of the most successful and well-known businesswomen in the north-east, who was given the regional contribution award.

She started her own information technology company PCL Group working from her dining room table back in 2000.

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Jeanette founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain, and opened the doors to her new Mediterranean restaurant in Thistle Street earlier this year.

Russell said: “Jeanette Forbes is a force of nature. Her journey from redundancy to boardroom is one of sheer determination, grit and generosity of spirit.

“She embodies everything this award stands for – someone who has not only achieved remarkable business success but has done so while lifting others up along the way.”

There were also special awards for Jamieson & Carry, in recognition of its multi-million-pound expansion in the heart of Union Street.

The family-owned and run jewellers picked up the Archibald Simpson Award for its continued ambition to deliver the best retail experience in Aberdeen.

During the evening, money was raised for two local charities AberNecessities and VSA.

Northern Star Business Awards 2025 winners