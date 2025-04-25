Northern Star Business Awards 2025: All the winners from this year’s ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Star Business Awards 2025: All the winners from this year’s ceremony

The awards recognise successful and growing businesses which make a positive impact on the north-east economy.

By Kelly Wilson
Jeanette Forbes, pictured in her new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Street, picked up the regional contribution award at the Northern Star Business Awards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hydro Group landed the top honour at the Northern Star Business Awards 2025 last night at a glittering ceremony held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The Granite City engineering firm, based in Bridge of Don, was named as 2025 business of the year.

Nearly 900 people attended the event, hosted by TV star Edith Bowman.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) run the awards in association with Brodies.

They recognise successful and growing businesses making a positive impact on the north-east economy.

The night saw awards handed out across 15 categories for businesses and individuals.

Hydro Group lands top prize

Hydro Group, which was founded more than 40 years ago, has a team of 113 staff and is described as a “global leader” in subsea connectivity solutions.

Working from its state-of-the-art facility within Aberdeen’s Energy Park it supports a wide range of high-profile global clients.

Despite global supply chain challenges, the company has continued to excel, leveraging strong forecasting and strategic planning to maintain customer satisfaction and minimise price disruptions.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said the Northern Star Awards showcased what the north-east has to offer as a place to live, work, study, visit, invest or do business.

He said: “All of our finalists deserve the recognition they have received, and on behalf of the chamber I want to say a huge congratulations to our winners.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick speaking at last year’s Northern Star Business Awards. Image: Newsline

“The Northern Star awards provide a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses from all sectors, of all sizes, and from across the length and breadth of our fantastic area.”

Special awards

It was also a special night for Jeanette Forbes, one of the most successful and well-known businesswomen in the north-east, who was given the regional contribution award.

She started her own information technology company PCL Group working from her dining room table back in 2000.

The business has steadily grown year-on-year and is now active across five industry sectors in 27 countries.

In 2017 Jeanette founded her second business, Aberdeen wine bar Grape & Grain, and opened the doors to her new Mediterranean restaurant in Thistle Street earlier this year.

Russell said: “Jeanette Forbes is a force of nature. Her journey from redundancy to boardroom is one of sheer determination, grit and generosity of spirit.

“She embodies everything this award stands for – someone who has not only achieved remarkable business success but has done so while lifting others up along the way.”

There were also special awards for Jamieson & Carry, in recognition of its multi-million-pound expansion in the heart of Union Street.

The family-owned and run jewellers picked up the Archibald Simpson Award for its continued ambition to deliver the best retail experience in Aberdeen.

During the evening, money was raised for two local charities AberNecessities and VSA.

Northern Star Business Awards 2025 winners

  • Archibald Simpson Award – Jamieson & Carry
  • Business of the year – Hydro Group Limited
  • Customer first – PCL Live
  • Driving sustainability – Montrose Port Authority
  • Family business of the year – WM Donald
  • Going global – Stats Group
  • Inspiration from innovation – JCE Energy
  • Inspiring futures – Russell Anderson Foundation (RAF)
  • Making the difference – Kayleigh’s Wee Stars
  • Marketing magic – Big Partnership
  • Rising star – Kai Henderson, Marex
  • Staff matter – The Fife Arms
  • Start-up business of the year – RenQuip Ltd
  • Student placement – Energy Transition Zone Ltd
  • Regional contribution – Dr Jeanette Forbes OBE

Conversation