Priory boss defends May Day prices – as Belmont Street venue tickets in high demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Priory boss defends May Day prices – as Belmont Street venue tickets in high demand

Grant Leslie also runs Prohibition - a bar he has decided to keep as free-entry for the big day.

By Ross Hempseed
Grant Leslie plans for Priory to be the go-to destination for May Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Grant Leslie plans for Priory to be the go-to destination for May Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The boss of Priory on Belmont Street has opened up about his plans for the highly anticipated May Day weekend.

Grant Leslie is hoping to have one of the best Sundays of 2025 when the May Day weekend rolls around.

The venue has recently undergone a major makeover and May Day will be one of its first big events since reopening.

Already, tickets have been selling out fast, with other venues on Belmont Street charging up to £56 per entry ticket, such as Revolución de Cuba.

Soul, Paramount and Motif were selling tickets for between £16 and £55, although some were combination tickets for multiple venues.

Priory will be open on May Day. Image: DC Thomson.

Grant was keen for the 900-capacity venue to be the go-to destination for the May Day afterparty, planning to open only from 10pm until 3am.

However, on release of the first batch of tickets, he soon realised demand was very high and adapted his plan.

The first release was priced at just £13.44, the second at £16.80, the third at £22.55, and the final release at £28.25.

Priory will now be open from 12pm until 9pm during the day for partygoers. It will then reopen at 10pm after a quick turnaround for the afterparty.

He also defended the high ticket prices of other venues.

He said: “A lot of the big venues are putting on big acts. It’s costing them money to actually run the events. That’s why they’ve got a high ticket price attached to them.

“Unfortunately, we’ve all got bills to keep and some of these things cost money to get put on and other venues have had to put tickets on sale, which is fair enough.”

Prohibition free entry while other venues charge £56 a ticket

Grant revealed he was in talks with an act that wanted £45,000 to perform at his venue – this would have bumped up the ticket price to £50 each.

However, he believes people who want to go out for May Day budget for such an occasion.

He said: “We want Priory to be the final destination for partygoers on May Day.”

The nightclub has been open for a few weeks and Grant says they have been able to capture the 25-plus demographic, while the beer garden will open just in time for May Day.

He also says that Priory’s drinks rates will remain as normal on May Day.

Grant Leslie hopes to corner the May Day crowds with reasonably priced tickets. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He added: “The feedback from customers who come into Priory since its reopened has been amazing. They are really happy that we are open again.”

In a break with tradition, Prohibition, also owned by Grant, will offer free entry on May Day, with entertainment from a Pitbull tribute act.

Grant says the venue has been free entry for the past 16 years. He intends to keep it that way, as there were little extra costs involved for May Day.

Read more: Review: I visit Aberdeen’s The Priory on opening night for my first Purple Rain

Conversation