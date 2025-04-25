Priory boss defends May Day prices – as Belmont Street venue tickets in high demand

The boss of Priory on Belmont Street has opened up about his plans for the highly anticipated May Day weekend.

Grant Leslie is hoping to have one of the best Sundays of 2025 when the May Day weekend rolls around.

The venue has recently undergone a major makeover and May Day will be one of its first big events since reopening.

Already, tickets have been selling out fast, with other venues on Belmont Street charging up to £56 per entry ticket, such as Revolución de Cuba.

Soul, Paramount and Motif were selling tickets for between £16 and £55, although some were combination tickets for multiple venues.

Grant was keen for the 900-capacity venue to be the go-to destination for the May Day afterparty, planning to open only from 10pm until 3am.

However, on release of the first batch of tickets, he soon realised demand was very high and adapted his plan.

The first release was priced at just £13.44, the second at £16.80, the third at £22.55, and the final release at £28.25.

Priory will now be open from 12pm until 9pm during the day for partygoers. It will then reopen at 10pm after a quick turnaround for the afterparty.

He also defended the high ticket prices of other venues.

He said: “A lot of the big venues are putting on big acts. It’s costing them money to actually run the events. That’s why they’ve got a high ticket price attached to them.

“Unfortunately, we’ve all got bills to keep and some of these things cost money to get put on and other venues have had to put tickets on sale, which is fair enough.”

Prohibition free entry while other venues charge £56 a ticket

Grant revealed he was in talks with an act that wanted £45,000 to perform at his venue – this would have bumped up the ticket price to £50 each.

However, he believes people who want to go out for May Day budget for such an occasion.

He said: “We want Priory to be the final destination for partygoers on May Day.”

The nightclub has been open for a few weeks and Grant says they have been able to capture the 25-plus demographic, while the beer garden will open just in time for May Day.

He also says that Priory’s drinks rates will remain as normal on May Day.

He added: “The feedback from customers who come into Priory since its reopened has been amazing. They are really happy that we are open again.”

In a break with tradition, Prohibition, also owned by Grant, will offer free entry on May Day, with entertainment from a Pitbull tribute act.

Grant says the venue has been free entry for the past 16 years. He intends to keep it that way, as there were little extra costs involved for May Day.

