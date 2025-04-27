Aberdeen man who swapped marines for machines with cleaning firm

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Alex Cardow, director of Aberdeen firm Triumph Cleaning.

How and why did you start in business?

After five years in the marines, I was ready to swap the boots for something where I could call the shots.

I liked the idea of being in control of my own destiny – freedom of time, freedom to make decisions.

I’d dabbled in property renovation and always had a passion for keeping things in good order.

That evolved naturally into starting an exterior cleaning business – and I’ve not looked back since.

How did you get to where you are today?

Discipline, hard graft, and staying focused when things get tough. That mindset has always been with me.

I’ve put the hours in, kept learning as I go, and built the business up bit by bit.

Nothing fancy – just consistent effort, good service, and doing the job properly every time.

Who helped you?

Plenty of people. I’ve had support from the Federation of Small Businesses, my team, friends, and some great folk who’ve offered advice, made introductions, or just pointed me in the right direction.

I’ve been lucky to have people around me who’ve all played a part in the journey.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You can’t control everything, but you can control how much effort you put in. Turn up, do a good job, and keep going.

There’s also a lot to be said for: “Your network is your net worth.” The people around you can make all the difference.

What is your biggest mistake?

The best lessons in life often come from the mistakes you make.

That said, not every lesson needs to come from getting it wrong. Learning from others and staying open to feedback has saved me more than once.

What is your greatest achievement?

Building the business from nothing into what it is today.

I started out with just a handful of customers and some basic kit. Now, we’re running multiple rounds, investing in new equipment, and delivering both domestic and commercial work across the north-east.

I’m proud of the growth – but even prouder of the reputation we’ve built.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

There’s no getting around it – the cost of doing business has gone up across the board.

We’re focusing on building efficiencies and continuing to add value. Even in tougher times, there are still opportunities. I believe in investing in better equipment, better service, and better people – that’s what keeps you ahead.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The goal is growth. We’re expanding across the north-east and looking ahead to other cities too.

I’d like to grow the business into the largest exterior cleaning company in Scotland. It’s a big ambition.

We’re laying the groundwork now – building a great team, delivering consistently, and scaling in the right way.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

Business Gateway has been a big help to me – they’re doing great work and I’ve benefitted from their advice and support.

I’d love to see more of these government-backed services made available to more businesses: more courses, more practical guidance, and access to funding for equipment, training, and growth.

That kind of support keeps small businesses moving forward – and it makes a real difference.