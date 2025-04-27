Aberdeen man who swapped marines for machines with cleaning firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man who swapped marines for machines with cleaning firm

Alex Cardow spent five years in the military before deciding he wanted to call his own shots.

Alex Cardow of Triumph Cleaning. Image: DCT Design
By Alex Banks

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Alex Cardow, director of Aberdeen firm Triumph Cleaning.

How and why did you start in business?

After five years in the marines, I was ready to swap the boots for something where I could call the shots.

I liked the idea of being in control of my own destiny – freedom of time, freedom to make decisions.

I’d dabbled in property renovation and always had a passion for keeping things in good order.

Alex Cardow. Image: Triumph Cleaning

That evolved naturally into starting an exterior cleaning business – and I’ve not looked back since.

How did you get to where you are today?

Discipline, hard graft, and staying focused when things get tough. That mindset has always been with me.

I’ve put the hours in, kept learning as I go, and built the business up bit by bit.

Nothing fancy – just consistent effort, good service, and doing the job properly every time.

Who helped you?

Plenty of people. I’ve had support from the Federation of Small Businesses, my team, friends, and some great folk who’ve offered advice, made introductions, or just pointed me in the right direction.

I’ve been lucky to have people around me who’ve all played a part in the journey.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You can’t control everything, but you can control how much effort you put in. Turn up, do a good job, and keep going.

There’s also a lot to be said for: “Your network is your net worth.” The people around you can make all the difference.

What is your biggest mistake?

The best lessons in life often come from the mistakes you make.

That said, not every lesson needs to come from getting it wrong. Learning from others and staying open to feedback has saved me more than once.

What is your greatest achievement?

Building the business from nothing into what it is today.

I started out with just a handful of customers and some basic kit. Now, we’re running multiple rounds, investing in new equipment, and delivering both domestic and commercial work across the north-east.

I’m proud of the growth – but even prouder of the reputation we’ve built.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

There’s no getting around it – the cost of doing business has gone up across the board.

We’re focusing on building efficiencies and continuing to add value. Even in tougher times, there are still opportunities. I believe in investing in better equipment, better service, and better people – that’s what keeps you ahead.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The goal is growth. We’re expanding across the north-east and looking ahead to other cities too.

I’d like to grow the business into the largest exterior cleaning company in Scotland. It’s a big ambition.

We’re laying the groundwork now – building a great team, delivering consistently, and scaling in the right way.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

Business Gateway has been a big help to me – they’re doing great work and I’ve benefitted from their advice and support.

I’d love to see more of these government-backed services made available to more businesses: more courses, more practical guidance, and access to funding for equipment, training, and growth.

That kind of support keeps small businesses moving forward – and it makes a real difference.

