New £28m Aberdeenshire housing development to support 190 local jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

New £28m Aberdeenshire housing development to support 190 local jobs

Housebuilder Cala Homes received the go-ahead for the new Inverurie scheme in November last year after plans were previously rejected.

By Kelly Wilson
The new development could look similar to Cala Home's other Inverurie site. Image: True North
The new development could look similar to Cala Home's other Inverurie site. Image: True North

Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Homes says its new £28 million development in Inverurie will support 190 local construction jobs.

95 new properties are to built at Conglass, north of the town, near the A96.

The scheme, which was approved by councillors last year, is expected to support 190 jobs, alongside a further 140 roles in the wider supply chain.

The project will include 40 four-bedroom homes, 31 five-bedroom homes, and 24 “new affordable homes”.

Inverurie ‘a desirable location’

The Westhill-based developers have previously had plans for the site rejected over not meeting the local authority’s minimum 40% quality open space policy.

But with 25,000 sq m of open space it was approved by councillors last year.

Ross Maclennan, Cala Homes (North) land director, said: “We are thrilled to begin work on this exciting new development in Inverurie.

“This area has long been a desirable location due to its excellent transport links, strong community feel, and access to outstanding local amenities.

Cala Homes (North) land director Ross Maclennan. Image: True North

“At Cala Homes we are passionate about community and have engaged in consultations with local stakeholders throughout the planning process to ensure this development meets the aspirations and needs of local people.

“This collaborative approach has informed various aspects of the project, from architectural design to the enhancement of local infrastructure, aiming to create a development that complements and enhances the existing character of Inverurie.”

Further investment in region

Plans include the creation of pedestrian pathways, cycle routes, and landscaped communal areas.

The first homes at the Inverurie development are expected to be released for sale later this year.

Cala Homes previously sold out their 57-home development, The Grove, in Inverurie.

The Conglass, Inverurie site Cala Homes will build on as seen from the A96. Image: Google Street View

Conglass is one of six north-east sites the company will build out this year, supporting more than 1,000 jobs across the region.

A total of 303 homes will be built with 92 at Oldfold Village in Milltimber, 68 at Banchory’s Upper Lochton, 76 at Grandhome and 67 at Silverburn in Bridge of Don.

Ross added: “We are pleased to be developing these vibrant communities and are looking to invest further in the region.

“We’re on the lookout for exciting land opportunities to transform new sites into our exacting standards of high-quality homes.

“By proactively purchasing land in the north-east, we can continue to deliver thriving, sustainable new communities that highlight the very best in living that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire can offer.”

Cala Homes history

Cala was acquired by Patron Capital and Sixth Street Partners for £1.35 billion from Legal & General Group in September last year.

The housebuilder employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315m deal.

Conversation