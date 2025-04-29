New £28m Aberdeenshire housing development to support 190 local jobs

Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Homes says its new £28 million development in Inverurie will support 190 local construction jobs.

95 new properties are to built at Conglass, north of the town, near the A96.

The scheme, which was approved by councillors last year, is expected to support 190 jobs, alongside a further 140 roles in the wider supply chain.

The project will include 40 four-bedroom homes, 31 five-bedroom homes, and 24 “new affordable homes”.

Inverurie ‘a desirable location’

The Westhill-based developers have previously had plans for the site rejected over not meeting the local authority’s minimum 40% quality open space policy.

But with 25,000 sq m of open space it was approved by councillors last year.

Ross Maclennan, Cala Homes (North) land director, said: “We are thrilled to begin work on this exciting new development in Inverurie.

“This area has long been a desirable location due to its excellent transport links, strong community feel, and access to outstanding local amenities.

“At Cala Homes we are passionate about community and have engaged in consultations with local stakeholders throughout the planning process to ensure this development meets the aspirations and needs of local people.

“This collaborative approach has informed various aspects of the project, from architectural design to the enhancement of local infrastructure, aiming to create a development that complements and enhances the existing character of Inverurie.”

Further investment in region

Plans include the creation of pedestrian pathways, cycle routes, and landscaped communal areas.

The first homes at the Inverurie development are expected to be released for sale later this year.

Cala Homes previously sold out their 57-home development, The Grove, in Inverurie.

Conglass is one of six north-east sites the company will build out this year, supporting more than 1,000 jobs across the region.

A total of 303 homes will be built with 92 at Oldfold Village in Milltimber, 68 at Banchory’s Upper Lochton, 76 at Grandhome and 67 at Silverburn in Bridge of Don.

Ross added: “We are pleased to be developing these vibrant communities and are looking to invest further in the region.

“We’re on the lookout for exciting land opportunities to transform new sites into our exacting standards of high-quality homes.

“By proactively purchasing land in the north-east, we can continue to deliver thriving, sustainable new communities that highlight the very best in living that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire can offer.”

Cala Homes history

Cala was acquired by Patron Capital and Sixth Street Partners for £1.35 billion from Legal & General Group in September last year.

The housebuilder employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315m deal.