Fast-food giant scraps new Ellon restaurant – despite plans being approved

The arrival of a new McDonald's had been backed by hundreds of Ellon residents.

By Ross Hempseed
An artist impression of the proposed McDonald's restaurant approved for Ellon
An artist impression of the McDonald's restaurant once planned for Ellon. Image: McDonald's

McDonald’s has scrapped plans for a new restaurant in Ellon despite it being approved by the council.

The US fast-food chain has indicated they may still have an interest in the area, but the Balmacassie Brae scheme appears to have been abandoned.

The company has been eyeing up a location in the town since 2023, when a planning application was lodged for a drive-thru site.

Those plans were initially withdrawn after concerns over road safety were raised, but the chain was not to be deterred.

In 2024, they launched a second bid for an Ellon restaurant, located on Balmacassie Brae – this time minus the drive-thru.

After the proposals were lodged in February, more than 200 Ellon residents contacted Aberdeenshire Council to offer their backing.

The plot of land remains empty in Ellon. Image: DC Thomson.

Many argued a McDonald’s would be good for the town, as the nearest locations are currently in Bridge of Don and Peterhead.

And in May 2024, plans were approved for a new £4 million restaurant to be built in Ellon.

Now, almost a year after getting the green light, and with no sign of progress, McDonald’s has announced its decision to scrap the plans.

Ellon left hungry as McDonald’s pulls plug on new restaurant

In a statement to local councillor Isobel Davidson, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: “I just wanted to provide an update on McDonald’s proposals for a new restaurant in Ellon.

“As you will be aware, the proposals were approved last year following great support from the local community.

“However, as part of an ongoing strategic review, McDonald’s have taken the difficult decision not to proceed with the proposals.

“McDonald’s do though remain grateful for the support shown by the local community and Aberdeenshire Council.

“And while they will not be moving forward with proposals at this location, they remain fully committed to identifying new opportunities to bring McDonald’s to the area in the future.”

