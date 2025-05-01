North Coast 500 hotel with ‘excellent reputation’ hits market for £495,000

A North Coast 500 hotel with an “excellent reputation” has made its way onto the market with a £495,000 price tag.

Ocean View Hotel in Laide on the north-west coast can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

An “iconic” Inverness barber shop and an Alness hardware store are also new to the market.

Every week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting listings for sale or rent.

Ocean View Hotel, Laide

First, a North Coast 500 hotel with stunning panoramic views has made its way onto the market for £495,000.

Ocean View Hotel in Laide, 40 miles from Ullapool, has nine en-suite bedrooms, a 40-cover restaurant, bar and great potential for expansion.

CCL Property is in charge of the listing which sits on a site of approximately 1.5 acres, offering a “great opportunity” to expand its offerings.

The selling agent said: “Ocean View Hotel is a very profitable small hotel that is run to suit the requirements of the current owners.

“It has some of the most breath-taking and panoramic sea views that Scotland has to offer.

“Laide is in an area famed for its stunning coastline with beautiful sandy beaches and island views.

“It has been run by the current owners since 2017 and is ideally suited for a professional couple.

“There is great opportunity to increase revenues by expanding the offering and opening times.”

The hotel has seen a substantial refurbishment by its owners and the property, decorated with a “nautical and rustic” theme.

Cameron’s Barber Shop, Inverness

An “iconic” barber shop on Academy Street in Inverness is up for sale for £280,000.

The Cameron’s Barber Shop listing is being marketed by ASG Commercial, which said it is on the market as the owner aims to retire.

As well as the ground floor shop, a two-bedroom flat is included in the sale.

ASG said: “Cameron’s Barber Shop is an iconic establishment located on Academy Street in the ‘old town’ of Inverness.

“The vibrant red frontage, complete with a striking showcase window and traditional double half-glazed doors, commands attention.

“Etched glass bearing the business name adds a touch of vintage charm, perfectly capturing the classic barber shop atmosphere.

“The substantial property is set over three stories and is built of red sandstone with a slate roof. It is also part of the special architectural and historic interest of Inverness (Riverside) conservation area.”

The barber shop has room to accommodate for up to six barber chairs.

Home Hardware Alness, Alness

Last but not least, Home and Hardware in Alness is up for grabs if you have a spare £192,000.

ASG Commercial said the highly popular traditional hardware business is an “outstanding opportunity in the thriving town” of Alness.

It has strong turnover and high profitability with a sustainable trading model, according to the selling agent.

ASG said: “Home and Hardware is a flourishing retail business set in a prominent trading position in the town centre of Alness.

“This prosperous and attractive trading unit is well-established with a long trading history dating circa 13 years.”

The business occupies the ground floor of the sandstone terraced property and has two rear storage areas with access for deliveries.