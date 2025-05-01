North Coast 500 hotel with ‘excellent reputation’ hits market for £495,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

North Coast 500 hotel with ‘excellent reputation’ hits market for £495,000

Elsewhere, a 19th century building which is home to an Inverness barber shop is also up for grabs.

By Alex Banks
The North Coast 500 hotel is up for sale. Image: CCL Property
The North Coast 500 hotel is up for sale. Image: CCL Property

A North Coast 500 hotel with an “excellent reputation” has made its way onto the market with a £495,000 price tag.

Ocean View Hotel in Laide on the north-west coast can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

An “iconic” Inverness barber shop and an Alness hardware store are also new to the market.

Every week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting listings for sale or rent.

Ocean View Hotel, Laide

First, a North Coast 500 hotel with stunning panoramic views has made its way onto the market for £495,000.

Ocean View Hotel in Laide, 40 miles from Ullapool, has nine en-suite bedrooms, a 40-cover restaurant, bar and great potential for expansion.

CCL Property is in charge of the listing which sits on a site of approximately 1.5 acres, offering a “great opportunity” to expand its offerings.

The selling agent said: “Ocean View Hotel is a very profitable small hotel that is run to suit the requirements of the current owners.

“It has some of the most breath-taking and panoramic sea views that Scotland has to offer.

Ocean View Hotel on the north-west coast. Image: CCL Property

“Laide is in an area famed for its stunning coastline with beautiful sandy beaches and island views.

“It has been run by the current owners since 2017 and is ideally suited for a professional couple.

“There is great opportunity to increase revenues by expanding the offering and opening times.”

The hotel has seen a substantial refurbishment by its owners and the property, decorated with a “nautical and rustic” theme.

Cameron’s Barber Shop, Inverness

An “iconic” barber shop on Academy Street in Inverness is up for sale for £280,000.

The Cameron’s Barber Shop listing is being marketed by ASG Commercial, which said it is on the market as the owner aims to retire.

As well as the ground floor shop, a two-bedroom flat is included in the sale.

ASG said: “Cameron’s Barber Shop is an iconic establishment located on Academy Street in the ‘old town’ of Inverness.

The iconic barber shop in Inverness is up for grabs. Image: ASG Commercial

“The vibrant red frontage, complete with a striking showcase window and traditional double half-glazed doors, commands attention.

“Etched glass bearing the business name adds a touch of vintage charm, perfectly capturing the classic barber shop atmosphere.

“The substantial property is set over three stories and is built of red sandstone with a slate roof. It is also part of the special architectural and historic interest of Inverness (Riverside) conservation area.”

The barber shop has room to accommodate for up to six barber chairs.

Home Hardware Alness, Alness

Last but not least, Home and Hardware in Alness is up for grabs if you have a spare £192,000.

ASG Commercial said the highly popular traditional hardware business is an “outstanding opportunity in the thriving town” of Alness.

It has strong turnover and high profitability with a sustainable trading model, according to the selling agent.

Home and Hardware store in Alness. Image: ASG Commercial

ASG said: “Home and Hardware is a flourishing retail business set in a prominent trading position in the town centre of Alness.

“This prosperous and attractive trading unit is well-established with a long trading history dating circa 13 years.”

The business occupies the ground floor of the sandstone terraced property and has two rear storage areas with access for deliveries.

Conversation