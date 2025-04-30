Aberdeenshire husband and wife team lands spicy supermarket deals

Aboyne-based Angus & Oink has landed a deal to sell its rubs and seasonings in hundreds of Sainbury’s and Tesco stores.

Scott and Malissa Fraser founded the BBQ sauce and rub business in 2014 having been inspired by travels across the Americas, Middle East and beyond.

The duo have went on to build a business that employs 10 people and exports to Holland, Italy, Lithuania Australia, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

Now their products will be available in 411 Sainsbury’s and 520 Tesco stores across the UK.

Angus & Oink ‘exciting’ flavours

It’s a far cry from when they started the business from their garden shed with £1,500 of start-up capital.

The past year has seen the business grow by 50% with it producing 160 tonnes of seasoning.

Scott said: “We were inspired by the incredible flavours we experienced while living and travelling extensively, discovering dishes you just couldn’t find authentically in the UK.

“Frustrated by the lack of true innovation and depth in the seasoning space, we took up the challenge to change that.

“At the heart of Angus & Oink is a desire to bring big, exciting flavours into people’s homes.

“Ultimately, food is about connection, bringing people together, creating memories and making moments special.

“Whether it is a BBQ with friends or a family dinner, we want our products to help people create meals that are full-on flavour and full of fun.

“Food is not fuel to us, it’s freedom of expression, excitement and adventure.”

Continual growth

Angus & Oink, which moved to new £300,000 premises within Deeside Activity Park in 2022, have teamed up with SHS Food Division, for the supermarket deals.

Scott revealed the amount of Tesco stores stocking the products will rise to 800 by the end of next month and estimates a retail sales value of more than £1 million.

He said: “After the periods of exclusivity there may be more potential to expand into other retailers and overseas distribution for example Australia and US markets.

“A new avenue of sale for us is TikTok shop that has out performed expectations, only started three months ago.

“European growth has doubled over the past year, enhanced by Holland and entry into German market.

“We’ve also seen growth in independent retail outlets and supplying restaurant chains.”

New products on way

Scott and Malissa are constantly looking towards developing new products with two new BBQ products coming out during the summer.

Guy Dodwell, SHS Food Division managing director, said: “Angus & Oink is a fantastic example of entrepreneurial spirit, quality innovation and an unshakable belief in flavour.

“It is a brand with true authenticity and a huge future, and we are delighted to be supporting them as they enter two of the UK’s largest retailers.

“Their products don’t just taste great, they inspire confidence in the kitchen and excitement at mealtimes.”