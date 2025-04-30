Aberdeenshire husband and wife team lands spicy supermarket deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire husband and wife team lands spicy supermarket deals

Angus & Oink has grown by 50% in the past year, with it producing 160 tonnes of seasoning.

By Kelly Wilson
Scott & Malissa Fraser, co-founders Angus & Oink. Image: Angus & Oink
Aboyne-based Angus & Oink has landed a deal to sell its rubs and seasonings in hundreds of Sainbury’s and Tesco stores.

Scott and Malissa Fraser founded the BBQ sauce and rub business in 2014 having been inspired by travels across the Americas, Middle East and beyond.

The duo have went on to build a business that employs 10 people and exports to  Holland, Italy, Lithuania Australia, Ireland, Canada and the USA.

Now their products will be available in 411 Sainsbury’s and 520 Tesco stores across the UK.

Angus & Oink ‘exciting’ flavours

It’s a far cry from when they started the business from their garden shed with £1,500 of start-up capital.

The past year has seen the business grow by 50% with it producing 160 tonnes of seasoning.

Scott said: “We were inspired by the incredible flavours we experienced while living and travelling extensively, discovering dishes you just couldn’t find authentically in the UK.

“Frustrated by the lack of true innovation and depth in the seasoning space, we took up the challenge to change that.

Angus & Oink rubs will be stocked in Tesco and Sainsburys. Image: Angus & Oink

“At the heart of Angus & Oink is a desire to bring big, exciting flavours into people’s homes.

“Ultimately, food is about connection, bringing people together, creating memories and making moments special.

“Whether it is a BBQ with friends or a family dinner, we want our products to help people create meals that are full-on flavour and full of fun.

“Food is not fuel to us, it’s freedom of expression, excitement and adventure.”

Continual growth

Angus & Oink, which moved to new £300,000 premises within Deeside Activity Park in 2022, have teamed up with SHS Food Division, for the supermarket deals.

Scott revealed the amount of Tesco stores stocking the products will rise to 800 by the end of next month and estimates a retail sales value of more than £1 million.

He said: “After the periods of exclusivity there may be more potential to expand into other retailers and overseas distribution for example Australia and US markets.

Scott Fraser, Angus & Oink co-founder. Image: Angus & Oink 

“A new avenue of sale for us is TikTok shop that has out performed expectations, only started three months ago.

“European growth has doubled over the past year, enhanced by Holland and entry into German market.

“We’ve also seen growth in independent retail outlets and supplying restaurant chains.”

New products on way

Scott and Malissa are constantly looking towards developing new products with two new BBQ products coming out during the summer.

Guy Dodwell, SHS Food Division managing director, said: “Angus & Oink is a fantastic example of entrepreneurial spirit, quality innovation and an unshakable belief in flavour.

“It is a brand with true authenticity and a huge future, and we are delighted to be supporting them as they enter two of the UK’s largest retailers.

“Their products don’t just taste great, they inspire confidence in the kitchen and excitement at mealtimes.”

