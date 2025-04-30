Sutherland brothers reveal plans for new distillery after £2.3m investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sutherland brothers reveal plans for new distillery after £2.3m investment

The project is expected to create 10 new jobs.

By Alex Banks
An artist impression of the new Highland distillery. Image: Dornoch Distillery
An artist impression of the new Highland distillery. Image: Dornoch Distillery

A pair of brothers behind a new Sutherland distillery are toasting to its crowdfunding success after it smashed its £1.85 million target.

Thompson brothers, Phil and Simon, have raised more than £2.3m as they aim to build a new distillery.

The campaign, which saw 702 investors, will help to fund the construction of the Struie Distillery which will be located less than 650 feet from their current Dornoch Distillery facility.

The pair plan to break ground on the distillery in the second half of this year and will further support the community by creating 10 jobs.

Campaign to help fund new facility

Phil and Simon have been reflecting on the success of the crowdfunding campaign.

The pair said it marked a “significant milestone” in its journey to build a new Dornoch distillery.

Phil said: “We are overwhelmed by the support from our community and investors.

“Surpassing our funding target not only validates our vision, but also accelerates our journey toward establishing Struie Distillery as a beacon of sustainability in the global whisky industry.”

Phil and Simon Thompson who will operate Struie Distillery. Image: Dornoch Distillery

Simon added: “This marks a significant milestone for us and we’re excited to go forward and break ground with a further 720 investors behind us.”

The ambitious project aims to build of the success of the current operation at Dornoch Distillery which has seen continued oversubscription with every release.

It will include a production capacity far exceeding its original Dornoch Distillery, producing up to 20 times more than its Dornoch Single Malt Whisky.

Struie Distillery to create new jobs

The new distillery has been designed by Leask Architects and will feature patent-pending technology.

It is aiming to “redefine the future of whisky production while boosting the local economy” and advancing sustainable industry practices.

Every aspect of production except malting will be handled on-site, from liquid creation to blending, bottling, labelling, and shipping.

The brothers behind the distillery want to break ground later this year. Image: Dornoch Distillery

The project is also expected to significantly boost the local economy, creating new jobs and engaging the estimated 12,000 annual visitors to the region.

The crowdfunding campaign is part of an overall raise of £5m into Thompson Independent Traders Limited, which includes Dornoch Castle Hotel and Dornoch Distillery Company Limited.

