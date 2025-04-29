Aberdeen chauffeur firm with VIP client list acquired by luxury operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen chauffeur firm with VIP client list acquired by luxury operator

Set up by a former police officer, the firm runs a high-end service for royals, celebrities, top politicians and oil execs.

By Liza Hamilton
Mark Cochrane is getting ready to hang up his chauffeur's cap.
A former Aberdeen police officer who turned a semi-retirement plan into a luxury chauffeur business serving VIPs, top politicians, and celebrities is finally stepping back — after his company was acquired by chauffeur brand Little’s.

Mark Cochrane, who spent decades with the police, launched Vigilant Chauffeur Services (VChauffeur) in February 2020 – just one month before the Covid pandemic.

Despite a bumpy start, he and his team of mostly ex-police officers ended up ferrying everyone from foreign royals to corporate heavyweights.

VChauffeur has now been acquired by Little’s Chauffeur Drive, the 55-year-old luxury transport company headquartered in Glasgow.

“It was quite the time to launch,” Cochrane recalls. “We didn’t know what was coming.”

But rather than close up shop, he pivoted — hard. A contact in the oil and gas sector mentioned the industry’s need to get offshore workers home safely during lockdowns.

“I flipped the model overnight. We started doing Covid transfers for a lot of companies, mostly oil-related,” he says.

VChauffeur’s word-of-mouth success

As restrictions eased, Mark returned his focus to high-end tourism.

From private jets landing at Aberdeen Airport to high-end golf tours, whisky distillery visits and red-carpet political events, the firm built a client list most luxury providers would envy.

VChauffeur built up a loyal and exclusive clientele. Image: VChauffeur

His background in the police gave clients confidence in both discretion and professionalism.

“We’ve worked with foreign royal families, UK government officials, and even members of the US presidential office,” he says.

At its height, VChauffeur had 16 self-employed drivers, many of them fellow retired officers, chosen for their trustworthiness and quiet professionalism.

“Being discreet definitely paid off,” he says. “These people don’t want their travel plans splashed about and people knowing where they go and how they travel.”

The sale to Little’s

That reputation caught the attention of Little’s Chauffeur Drive, which had long served Scotland’s central belt and saw Aberdeen as a vital strategic market.

The deal, finalised in this month, brings VChauffeur’s client list and core driving team into the Little’s fold.

Little’s managing director, Heather Matthews. Image: Little’s

“Our acquisition of VChauffeur in Aberdeen marks an exciting new chapter as we extend our reach into the vibrant north-east of Scotland,” says Little’s managing director Heather Matthews.

“Our aim is to invest locally, create new opportunities for employment, and ensure that Little’s standards of care and professionalism are delivered by people who know and love this region.

“Aberdeen and the wider area are crucial to Scotland’s tourism economy, and we’re excited to play a role in enhancing visitor experiences, whether for leisure or business.”

A well-earned step back

For Mark, 59, the acquisition marks a natural next step — and a long-overdue rest.

“I’ve basically been on call every day for four-and-a-half years,” he said. “Even on holiday I had my laptop open, replying to clients.

“This gives me time to travel and step back a bit — but I’ll still be helping with the handover this year.”

While he’s happy to be finally hanging up his chauffeur’s hat, Mark says it’s been an education to see Scotland through the eyes of his clients visiting from overseas.

“It gives you a sense of pride, especially when you hear people talking so positively about your country,” he says

“It makes you appreciate it even more, it’s a chance to soak up how others experience Scotland.”

