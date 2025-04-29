Aberdeen chauffeur firm with VIP client list acquired by luxury operator

A former Aberdeen police officer who turned a semi-retirement plan into a luxury chauffeur business serving VIPs, top politicians, and celebrities is finally stepping back — after his company was acquired by chauffeur brand Little’s.

Mark Cochrane, who spent decades with the police, launched Vigilant Chauffeur Services (VChauffeur) in February 2020 – just one month before the Covid pandemic.

Despite a bumpy start, he and his team of mostly ex-police officers ended up ferrying everyone from foreign royals to corporate heavyweights.

VChauffeur has now been acquired by Little’s Chauffeur Drive, the 55-year-old luxury transport company headquartered in Glasgow.

“It was quite the time to launch,” Cochrane recalls. “We didn’t know what was coming.”

But rather than close up shop, he pivoted — hard. A contact in the oil and gas sector mentioned the industry’s need to get offshore workers home safely during lockdowns.

“I flipped the model overnight. We started doing Covid transfers for a lot of companies, mostly oil-related,” he says.

VChauffeur’s word-of-mouth success

As restrictions eased, Mark returned his focus to high-end tourism.

From private jets landing at Aberdeen Airport to high-end golf tours, whisky distillery visits and red-carpet political events, the firm built a client list most luxury providers would envy.

His background in the police gave clients confidence in both discretion and professionalism.

“We’ve worked with foreign royal families, UK government officials, and even members of the US presidential office,” he says.

At its height, VChauffeur had 16 self-employed drivers, many of them fellow retired officers, chosen for their trustworthiness and quiet professionalism.

“Being discreet definitely paid off,” he says. “These people don’t want their travel plans splashed about and people knowing where they go and how they travel.”

The sale to Little’s

That reputation caught the attention of Little’s Chauffeur Drive, which had long served Scotland’s central belt and saw Aberdeen as a vital strategic market.

The deal, finalised in this month, brings VChauffeur’s client list and core driving team into the Little’s fold.

“Our acquisition of VChauffeur in Aberdeen marks an exciting new chapter as we extend our reach into the vibrant north-east of Scotland,” says Little’s managing director Heather Matthews.

“Our aim is to invest locally, create new opportunities for employment, and ensure that Little’s standards of care and professionalism are delivered by people who know and love this region.

“Aberdeen and the wider area are crucial to Scotland’s tourism economy, and we’re excited to play a role in enhancing visitor experiences, whether for leisure or business.”

A well-earned step back

For Mark, 59, the acquisition marks a natural next step — and a long-overdue rest.

“I’ve basically been on call every day for four-and-a-half years,” he said. “Even on holiday I had my laptop open, replying to clients.

“This gives me time to travel and step back a bit — but I’ll still be helping with the handover this year.”

While he’s happy to be finally hanging up his chauffeur’s hat, Mark says it’s been an education to see Scotland through the eyes of his clients visiting from overseas.

“It gives you a sense of pride, especially when you hear people talking so positively about your country,” he says

“It makes you appreciate it even more, it’s a chance to soak up how others experience Scotland.”