North-east legal firm reaches record turnover in 70th year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

North-east legal firm reaches record turnover in 70th year

The independent business has seen staff numbers rise to 22 with more new hires in the pipeline.

By Kelly Wilson
Linda Fyffe, Laurie & Co managing partner. Image: Granite PR
Linda Fyffe, Laurie & Co managing partner. Image: Granite PR

Bosses at north-east law firm Laurie & Co are celebrating a record year and 70 years in business.

The independent firm has seen its turnover reach £1.7 million, and staff numbers have reached 22.

Since pre-Covid, the business has grown revenues by more than £700,000 with almost half of the increase achieved in the past year.

Managing partner Linda Fyffe said she was “proud” of the growth and the “substantial heritage” of Laurie & Co.

The firm has offices in Aberdeen, Ballater and Aboyne and offers a range of legal services including residential and commercial property, dispute resolutions, employment, commercial and property litigation and family law.

Laurie & Co ‘successful’ team

Linda, who has been at Laurie & Co, for 12 years believes investment in the business and nurturing future talents has been the main drivers for success.

She said: “I think there’s some older firms in Aberdeen that find themselves getting taken over and I think part of the reason for that is they’re stuck in time.

Stephanie Mann, partner, Caroline Stephen, partner, and Linda Fyffe, managing partner, from Laurie & Co. Image: Granite PR

“They’re not investing in modern systems and resources. And they’re not taking on younger people for succession planning, younger people with energy.

“I think that’s why we’ve done so well in the last couple years, because we’ve been able to attract younger people.

“Key is having the right people to drive you forward. And I think that’s why we’ve been successful.”

The business, which has an office in Aberdeen’s Victoria Street, was founded in 1975.

Adapt to change

A focus on residential property work has been at the forefront of the Laurie & Co growth strategy.

Along with investment in people, legal resources and technology to meet changing client needs.

Linda said: “The residential property in Aberdeen has been quite challenging, since the 2015 oil crash.

“But we’ve managed to pick up a lot of new business and I think what has kept us going is being adaptable to change.

“It’s all about getting through the work within a reasonable time and being efficient.

“Our unique strength lies in our ability to match the services of much larger firms by pooling resources across our north-east locations and ensuring that our clients benefit from consistent, open communication with a single point of contact throughout a project.”

Future growth

This year the firm has reached 22 employees with plans for the headcount to continue growing.

Linda said: “There’s always opportunities. At the moment we’ve got four trainees, which is a lot for a firm of our size.

“I’m all for investing in future lawyers.

“Our success has been down to the hard work of everyone involved and I’m very proud.

“We are looking ahead to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

Conversation