North-east legal firm reaches record turnover in 70th year

Bosses at north-east law firm Laurie & Co are celebrating a record year and 70 years in business.

The independent firm has seen its turnover reach £1.7 million, and staff numbers have reached 22.

Since pre-Covid, the business has grown revenues by more than £700,000 with almost half of the increase achieved in the past year.

Managing partner Linda Fyffe said she was “proud” of the growth and the “substantial heritage” of Laurie & Co.

The firm has offices in Aberdeen, Ballater and Aboyne and offers a range of legal services including residential and commercial property, dispute resolutions, employment, commercial and property litigation and family law.

Laurie & Co ‘successful’ team

Linda, who has been at Laurie & Co, for 12 years believes investment in the business and nurturing future talents has been the main drivers for success.

She said: “I think there’s some older firms in Aberdeen that find themselves getting taken over and I think part of the reason for that is they’re stuck in time.

“They’re not investing in modern systems and resources. And they’re not taking on younger people for succession planning, younger people with energy.

“I think that’s why we’ve done so well in the last couple years, because we’ve been able to attract younger people.

“Key is having the right people to drive you forward. And I think that’s why we’ve been successful.”

The business, which has an office in Aberdeen’s Victoria Street, was founded in 1975.

Adapt to change

A focus on residential property work has been at the forefront of the Laurie & Co growth strategy.

Along with investment in people, legal resources and technology to meet changing client needs.

Linda said: “The residential property in Aberdeen has been quite challenging, since the 2015 oil crash.

“But we’ve managed to pick up a lot of new business and I think what has kept us going is being adaptable to change.

“It’s all about getting through the work within a reasonable time and being efficient.

“Our unique strength lies in our ability to match the services of much larger firms by pooling resources across our north-east locations and ensuring that our clients benefit from consistent, open communication with a single point of contact throughout a project.”

Future growth

This year the firm has reached 22 employees with plans for the headcount to continue growing.

Linda said: “There’s always opportunities. At the moment we’ve got four trainees, which is a lot for a firm of our size.

“I’m all for investing in future lawyers.

“Our success has been down to the hard work of everyone involved and I’m very proud.

“We are looking ahead to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”