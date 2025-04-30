Wood shares to be suspended after Aberdeen firm fails to meet accounts deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Wood shares to be suspended after Aberdeen firm fails to meet accounts deadline

The troubled firm, which has seen its share price collapse, is at the centre of a fresh takeover attempt.

By Kelly Wilson
Wood headquarters in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood headquarters in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood has confirmed it will fail to file its accounts on time, meaning its shares will be suspended.

The oil services group had until the close of business today to file its accounts for the 2024 financial year.

It means the firm’s shares will be suspended from the London Stock Exchange, meaning they are unable to be traded.

A month ago, Wood warned its 2024 results would be delayed due to the independent financial review it had commissioned.

A number of adjustments are expected to be required on its income statements and balance sheets for the past three years.

The review, by Deloitte, also highlighted “inappropriate management pressure” as well as issues with project contracts.

Shares suspended

Wood issued a statement confirming that its accounts would not published in time.

It said: “There will be a delay in publishing its FY24 accounts beyond the required deadline of 30 April 2025.

Aberdeen-based Wood Group is subject of a takeover bid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“As a result… Wood’s shares will be temporarily suspended from listing and from trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30am on May 1 until its FY24 results are published.”

Wood said temporary retrospective waivers for its debt facilities have been extended until June 30 2025.

It has not given any indication as to when it expects to publish the results.

The statement said: “The company intends to request a restoration of the listing and trading of its shares upon the publication of the FY24 accounts.”

Takeover bid underway

This latest setback comes as a fresh takeover bid from Dubai-based group Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara, was made in February.

The deal would be worth 35p per share – around £242 million in total.

It would also see a further £340m injected into Wood after Sidara confirmed it made “significant progress” with due diligence.

Wood said the Sidara offer “represents the better option” for its shareholders.

The new proposal from Sidara came just seven months after a deal worth £1.6 billion collapsed.

Wood’s share price sat at 19.8p on Wednesday afternoon.

Conversation