From start-up to £1m sales in three years for Aberdeen AV entrepreneur

The company has worked with stars like Davina McCall.

By Kelly Wilson
Adam Wilson, of PCL Live.
Adam Wilson, of PCL Live. Image: Ryan Crighton

When Aberdeen man Adam Wilson started his own audio-visual company he was determined to build a business he was proud of.

Fast forward three years and the 41-year-old has seen his company PCL Live break £1 million turnover.

The past year has seen him work with some big names including Dragons’ Den stars Steven Bartlett and Sara Davies.

Adam has described the record sales as a “huge moment” as he looks towards expanding the company.

PCL Live provides hire, installation, live streaming and production using the latest AV technology.

PCL Live ‘ambitious’

Since day one, all profit generated has been reinvested into the business – more than £500,000 to date – to ensure PCL Live remains at the cutting edge of audio-visual technology and service delivery.

Adam said: “Reaching £1 million in turnover is a huge moment for us.

“What started as a lockdown business has grown into one of the UK’s most agile and ambitious AV companies.

Adam Wilson has spent three years building his business. Image: True North

“That success is down to our brilliant team, our loyal clients and our belief in always delivering above expectations.”

Long term success

Adam is now targeting further growth in the months ahead and has promoted Alex Sherman to the role of commercial director to help lead the expansion strategy.

The firm is also launching the Pathways programme to help train and inspire the next generation of audio-visual professionals.

Alex Sherman, Davina McCall and Adam Wilson. Image: True North

Adam said: “With Alex stepping into the commercial director role and our new Pathways programme launching, we’re setting the business up for long-term success.”

PCL Live has been involved in delivering technical production and installation for a range of major projects and events across the UK.

Notable ones include a world-first 163 inch LED touchscreen video wall and a complete AV fit-out for Opportunity North East’s flagship SeedPod food and drink innovation hub.

On the events side, the team played a key role behind the scenes at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s Ultimate Masterclass Festival, which has featured Davina McCall and Gary Neville in previous years.

Adam said: “We’ve invested heavily in our people and our kit, and that’s allowed us to compete with – and often outperform – larger firms. And we’re just getting started.”

PCL Live, based in Golden Square, was a winner at last week’s Northern Star Business Awards, picking up the customer service award.

