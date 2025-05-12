Aberdeen property trio to open new business centre in the heart of Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen property trio to open new business centre in the heart of Turriff

The former Celebrations of Turriff ladieswear store has undergone a £200,000 transformation.

By Kelly Wilson
SJA Property directors James Duguid, Shaun Murray and Alex Pittendreigh at the premises in Turriff. Image: SJA Property
Aberdeen-based property firm SJA Property Group is to open a new business centre in Turriff.

James Duguid, Shaun Murray and Alex Pittendreigh have spent £200,000 turning the former Celebrations of Turriff ladieswear shop into fully serviced offices.

SJA Property Group paid £75,000 for the premises in Turriff’s Main Street and is now weeks away from opening SJA Spaces.

It’s the first commercial project for the firm which was formed three years ago.

James said he believes SJA Spaces will help increase footfall in the town centre.

Potential opportunity in Turriff market

The 330 sq m building, at 28 Main Street, has seven office spaces, an open plan co-working area and kitchen.

The building has underwent “extensive” renovations, which included roof repairs, to create a fully-serviced office space.

James said: “I’m a local Turriff lad and I’ve always thought there was a potential opportunity in the market to bring something like this to the town.

Site of new business centre in Turriff’s Main Street. Image: SJA Property Group

“When Covid hit I had been thinking about more people working from home and how it would be nice to have a space to go and work at a desk.

“That’s when thought there was opportunity for a business centre.

“It’s a thriving town with a lot of footfall and eyes on it.

“I think the centre will also help the local businesses.”

More SJA Property Group business centres on way

With the centre only weeks away from opening there’s already been a keen level of interest.

James said: “With all the inquiries we’ve had so far, it seems there’s going to be good demand for it.

“There is a business centre in Turriff already but it’s in an industrial space on the outskirts of the town.

SJA Property Group directors Shaun Murray, James Duguid and Alex Pittendreigh. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“So to have something like this in the town centre is pretty good.”

Looking towards the future SJA Property Group have bought a new building in Inverurie which will also be converted into offices.

It’s not the first time SJA Property Group has bought property in Turriff.

In 2023 the trio paid £165,000 for Silverwells Lodge and spent £130,000 on refurbishments before selling it for £380,370.

Viewers were able to watch its transformation from start to finish when it featured on BBC 1’s Homes Under the Hammer, hosted by Martel Maxwell.

An open evening will be held at SJA Spaces on May 30 at 7pm.

