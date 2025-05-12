Aberdeen property trio to open new business centre in the heart of Turriff

Aberdeen-based property firm SJA Property Group is to open a new business centre in Turriff.

James Duguid, Shaun Murray and Alex Pittendreigh have spent £200,000 turning the former Celebrations of Turriff ladieswear shop into fully serviced offices.

SJA Property Group paid £75,000 for the premises in Turriff’s Main Street and is now weeks away from opening SJA Spaces.

It’s the first commercial project for the firm which was formed three years ago.

James said he believes SJA Spaces will help increase footfall in the town centre.

Potential opportunity in Turriff market

The 330 sq m building, at 28 Main Street, has seven office spaces, an open plan co-working area and kitchen.

The building has underwent “extensive” renovations, which included roof repairs, to create a fully-serviced office space.

James said: “I’m a local Turriff lad and I’ve always thought there was a potential opportunity in the market to bring something like this to the town.

“When Covid hit I had been thinking about more people working from home and how it would be nice to have a space to go and work at a desk.

“That’s when thought there was opportunity for a business centre.

“It’s a thriving town with a lot of footfall and eyes on it.

“I think the centre will also help the local businesses.”

More SJA Property Group business centres on way

With the centre only weeks away from opening there’s already been a keen level of interest.

James said: “With all the inquiries we’ve had so far, it seems there’s going to be good demand for it.

“There is a business centre in Turriff already but it’s in an industrial space on the outskirts of the town.

“So to have something like this in the town centre is pretty good.”

Looking towards the future SJA Property Group have bought a new building in Inverurie which will also be converted into offices.

It’s not the first time SJA Property Group has bought property in Turriff.

In 2023 the trio paid £165,000 for Silverwells Lodge and spent £130,000 on refurbishments before selling it for £380,370.

Viewers were able to watch its transformation from start to finish when it featured on BBC 1’s Homes Under the Hammer, hosted by Martel Maxwell.

An open evening will be held at SJA Spaces on May 30 at 7pm.