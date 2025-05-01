Aberdeen job losses as offshore technology firm collapses

A UK offshore and subsea technology firm has made its Aberdeen staff redundant and ceased operations.

Bristol-headquartered Beam which had an office at Kingshill Park in Westhill, has made more than 100 staff redundant.

Beam was formed from a merger of Rovco and Vaarst in September last year.

It embarked on a recruitment drive in the north-east as part of expansion plans.

However, just months later, the company has collapsed.

‘Today marks the end’

Beam head of talent acquisition and crewing James Reynolds took to LinkedIn to say Beam had been “one of the most rewarding chapters” of his career.

In his post, he said: “Today marks the end of Beam. As of today, all employees have been made redundant. This is incredibly hard to write.

“Beam was never just a company. It was a group of people bound by a shared purpose and relentless ambition to make a difference in the world of offshore wind and subsea robotics.

“I’ve learned so much, and I’m immensely proud of what we achieved together.”

Mr Reynolds also asked leaders of other companies to consider its workers for future jobs.

He added: “To any company hiring: Beam’s people are among the very best. Skilled, driven, and collaborative, every single one of them comes highly recommended.

“Thank you, Beam. It’s been an unforgettable ride of ups and downs.”

In 2019 Rovco wanted to create 20 new jobs in Aberdeen with a £1 million investment.

In May last year, it pledged to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland.

However, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of £8.1m in its most recent accounts for 2023, following an £8.7m loss in 2022.

Aberdeen firms offer support to Beam staff redundancies

Rovtech, which has an Aberdeen office, will extend applications for several north-east roles to give former Beam staff a chance to apply, according to chief executive John Polson.

He said: “It’s tough to hear about the recent redundancies at Beam.

“My thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult period; many of whom I know personally having worked with them over the last few years.

“Understanding that job loss brings a wave of uncertainty, we are extending our applications for several Aberdeen-based roles.

“Whilst Rovtech are not able to support everyone, we are keen at least to provide a fair opportunity to talented individuals in finding their next challenge.”

Meanwhile, former Beam employee Rhea Fraser also took to LinkedIn “truly saddened” to hear the Aberdeen staff had lost their jobs.

She said: “These are some of the most dedicated, capable, and genuinely brilliant people I’ve had the privilege to work with.

“The level of talent in that Aberdeen office was something special, and it’s incredibly tough to see such good people impacted by circumstances beyond their control.”

Beam has been asked for a comment.