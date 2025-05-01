Aberdeen job losses as offshore technology firm collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen job losses as offshore technology firm collapses

The firm, which had an office in Westhill, has ceased operations just months after rebranding.

By Alex Banks & Matthew Perry
A visualisation of the Beam Xplorer autonomous surface vessel. Image: Beam
A UK offshore and subsea technology firm has made its Aberdeen staff redundant and ceased operations.

Bristol-headquartered Beam which had an office at Kingshill Park in Westhill, has made more than 100 staff redundant.

Beam was formed from a merger of Rovco and Vaarst in September last year.

It embarked on a recruitment drive in the north-east as part of expansion plans.

However, just months later, the company has collapsed.

‘Today marks the end’

Beam head of talent acquisition and crewing James Reynolds took to LinkedIn to say Beam had been “one of the most rewarding chapters” of his career.

In his post, he said: “Today marks the end of Beam. As of today, all employees have been made redundant. This is incredibly hard to write.

“Beam was never just a company. It was a group of people bound by a shared purpose and relentless ambition to make a difference in the world of offshore wind and subsea robotics.

“I’ve learned so much, and I’m immensely proud of what we achieved together.”

Beam’s ‘Scout’ autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). Image: Beam

Mr Reynolds also asked leaders of other companies to consider its workers for future jobs.

He added: “To any company hiring: Beam’s people are among the very best. Skilled, driven, and collaborative, every single one of them comes highly recommended.

“Thank you, Beam. It’s been an unforgettable ride of ups and downs.”

In 2019 Rovco wanted to create 20 new jobs in Aberdeen with a £1 million investment.

In May last year, it pledged to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland.

However, the firm reported a pre-tax loss of £8.1m in its most recent accounts for 2023, following an £8.7m loss in 2022.

Aberdeen firms offer support to Beam staff redundancies

Rovtech, which has an Aberdeen office, will extend applications for several north-east roles to give former Beam staff a chance to apply, according to chief executive John Polson.

He said: “It’s tough to hear about the recent redundancies at Beam.

“My thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult period; many of whom I know personally having worked with them over the last few years.

“Understanding that job loss brings a wave of uncertainty, we are extending our applications for several Aberdeen-based roles.

John Polson is the Rovtech chief executive and is looking to help those impacted by the Beam redundancies in Aberdeen. Image: True North/Andrew Taylor

“Whilst Rovtech are not able to support everyone, we are keen at least to provide a fair opportunity to talented individuals in finding their next challenge.”

Meanwhile, former Beam employee Rhea Fraser also took to LinkedIn “truly saddened” to hear the Aberdeen staff had lost their jobs.

She said: “These are some of the most dedicated, capable, and genuinely brilliant people I’ve had the privilege to work with.

“The level of talent in that Aberdeen office was something special, and it’s incredibly tough to see such good people impacted by circumstances beyond their control.”

Beam has been asked for a comment.

