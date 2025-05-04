Meet the Moray woman who helps people find jobs in Elgin and Inverness

Moray woman Wendy Mitchell has been helping people find jobs for more than 20 years.

She has spent time across Scotland, including in Inverness, before returning to Elgin.

Specialising in the food and drink industry as well as the public sector, Wendy has spent the past year as principal consultant for Brightwork Staffline in Elgin.

Wendy answered all of our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Brightwork was established in 2006, and I’ve been principal consultant for over a year now.

I have more than 20 years of experience in creating employment opportunities in Scotland, and I worked in Inverness before moving back to Moray.

I specialise in supporting the food and drink industry, the public sector, and other big and small businesses.

When it can be challenging to find the right people at the right time, we work hard to deliver the temporary, interim, or permanent placements that our clients need.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’m fortunate to work in a place where colleagues and clients believe in me and trust me.

As well as having their full support, my own perseverance and hard work has contributed to the continued success of Brightwork in Moray.

We’re developing and growing a team of well-respected industry professionals, with a proven track record in delivering tailored recruitment solutions that offer real value to our clients and candidates.

Who helped you?

Everyone who has crossed my path has helped in one way, shape, or form.

Being president of Moray Business Women, I’m able to help our members but I also have this group of extraordinary women supporting me when I need guidance. I’d encourage any local business women to come and join us.

I’m also a member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and it’s been really helpful to meet like-minded professionals at some of their local networking events.

I believe that everyone touches and changes our lives. It doesn’t matter whether it’s for better or for worse; it’s what shapes us.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never give up. Even in the toughest of times, it’s important to focus on that light at the end of the tunnel.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve learned that asking for help is essential. Perhaps my biggest mistake was believing that I could do everything on my own.

What is your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement is my family. My son is the most precious person in my life, and I have raised him single-handedly.

Alongside this, I’ve also maintained a full-time job which I love, so I guess I believe that anything and everything is possible if you want it bad enough.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Building strong relationships in business is essential. When you provide value and deliver something your competitors can’t, it sets you apart and ensures the costs become more manageable.

Everyone needs a unique selling point. By serving as a buffer for your clients and offering exceptional service or products, the value of what you provide increases significantly, outweighing the costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Financial freedom is a significant motivator, but the ability to support others in pursuing their passions brings me a rewarding experience beyond money.

Recognising that my efforts can positively impact people’s lives is also a powerful realisation. Being regarded highly and trusted is also very important to me.