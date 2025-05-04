Meet the Moray woman who helps people find jobs in Elgin and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Meet the Moray woman who helps people find jobs in Elgin and Inverness

Elgin woman Wendy Mitchell specialises in supporting the food and drink industry and the public sector.

Wendy Mitchell of Brightwork Staffline in Elgin. Image: Brightwork
Wendy Mitchell of Brightwork Staffline in Elgin. Image: Brightwork
By Alex Banks

Moray woman Wendy Mitchell has been helping people find jobs for more than 20 years.

She has spent time across Scotland, including in Inverness, before returning to Elgin.

Specialising in the food and drink industry as well as the public sector, Wendy has spent the past year as principal consultant for Brightwork Staffline in Elgin.

Wendy answered all of our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Brightwork was established in 2006, and I’ve been principal consultant for over a year now.

I have more than 20 years of experience in creating employment opportunities in Scotland, and I worked in Inverness before moving back to Moray.

I specialise in supporting the food and drink industry, the public sector, and other big and small businesses.

When it can be challenging to find the right people at the right time, we work hard to deliver the temporary, interim, or permanent placements that our clients need.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’m fortunate to work in a place where colleagues and clients believe in me and trust me.

As well as having their full support, my own perseverance and hard work has contributed to the continued success of Brightwork in Moray.

We’re developing and growing a team of well-respected industry professionals, with a proven track record in delivering tailored recruitment solutions that offer real value to our clients and candidates.

Who helped you?

Everyone who has crossed my path has helped in one way, shape, or form.

Being president of Moray Business Women, I’m able to help our members but I also have this group of extraordinary women supporting me when I need guidance. I’d encourage any local business women to come and join us.

I’m also a member of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and it’s been really helpful to meet like-minded professionals at some of their local networking events.

Wendy Mitchell is the principal consultant of Brightwork Staffline in Elgin. Image: Brightwork

I believe that everyone touches and changes our lives. It doesn’t matter whether it’s for better or for worse; it’s what shapes us.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Never give up. Even in the toughest of times, it’s important to focus on that light at the end of the tunnel.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’ve learned that asking for help is essential. Perhaps my biggest mistake was believing that I could do everything on my own.

What is your greatest achievement?

My greatest achievement is my family. My son is the most precious person in my life, and I have raised him single-handedly.

Alongside this, I’ve also maintained a full-time job which I love, so I guess I believe that anything and everything is possible if you want it bad enough.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Building strong relationships in business is essential. When you provide value and deliver something your competitors can’t, it sets you apart and ensures the costs become more manageable.

Everyone needs a unique selling point. By serving as a buffer for your clients and offering exceptional service or products, the value of what you provide increases significantly, outweighing the costs.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Financial freedom is a significant motivator, but the ability to support others in pursuing their passions brings me a rewarding experience beyond money.

Recognising that my efforts can positively impact people’s lives is also a powerful realisation. Being regarded highly and trusted is also very important to me.

Conversation