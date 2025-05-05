Aberdeen recruitment firm’s entire workforce become co-owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen recruitment firm’s entire workforce become co-owners

The workers will share in the success of the company, which last year had revenues of more than £16 million.

By Kelly Wilson
TMM Recruitment has become an employee owned trust. Image: True North
TMM Recruitment has become an employee owned trust. Image: True North

Aberdeen firm TMM Recruitment has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s 32-strong workforce will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

TMM Recruitment, formerly Thorpe Molloy Recruitment, was launched by Karen Molloy and Judith Thorpe, in the Granite City in 1997.

Chief executive Amanda McCulloch said the decision to become a Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) showed “commitment” to the future of the team.

TMM Recruitment a ‘people business’

TMM Recruitment, based in Albyn Place, delivered revenues of £16.9m in 2024.

Its team of 32 employees specialises in placements across accountancy, finance, HR, supply chain and contracts, legal, IT, office support, and engineering disciplines.

Amanda, who first joined the business in 1999 as a graduate trainee consultant, said: “We’ve always been a people business, built by the incredible talent and dedication of our team.

“This Employee Ownership Trust is our way of recognising and rewarding the people who have been instrumental in making TMM Recruitment what it is today.

“It’s not just a business transaction; it’s a commitment to our team’s future and a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines us.”

Amanda, who became chief executive in 2009, will continue in her role.

Employee ownership success

Since the introduction of EOTs in 2014, employee ownership has grown by 90% and there are now more than 1,800 employee-owned businesses in the UK.

The Scottish Government has set a target of 500 employee-owned businesses by 2030.

Under the new structure, the shares of the business are now held in trust on behalf of its employees, giving them a collective stake in the company’s success while preserving its independence and values.

Judith Thorpe and Karen Molloy with Amanda McCulloch. Image: True North

Amanda said: “We believe this move reinforces our commitment to staying true to our foundations and values-led.

“It’s a structure that strengthens the business for the long term and empowers our team to play an even greater role in shaping our future.”

TMM Recruitment was advised on the transaction by Baxendale Employee Ownership and Hall Morrice.

Conversation