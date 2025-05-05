Aberdeen recruitment firm’s entire workforce become co-owners

Aberdeen firm TMM Recruitment has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s 32-strong workforce will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

TMM Recruitment, formerly Thorpe Molloy Recruitment, was launched by Karen Molloy and Judith Thorpe, in the Granite City in 1997.

Chief executive Amanda McCulloch said the decision to become a Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) showed “commitment” to the future of the team.

TMM Recruitment a ‘people business’

TMM Recruitment, based in Albyn Place, delivered revenues of £16.9m in 2024.

Its team of 32 employees specialises in placements across accountancy, finance, HR, supply chain and contracts, legal, IT, office support, and engineering disciplines.

Amanda, who first joined the business in 1999 as a graduate trainee consultant, said: “We’ve always been a people business, built by the incredible talent and dedication of our team.

“This Employee Ownership Trust is our way of recognising and rewarding the people who have been instrumental in making TMM Recruitment what it is today.

“It’s not just a business transaction; it’s a commitment to our team’s future and a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines us.”

Amanda, who became chief executive in 2009, will continue in her role.

Employee ownership success

Since the introduction of EOTs in 2014, employee ownership has grown by 90% and there are now more than 1,800 employee-owned businesses in the UK.

The Scottish Government has set a target of 500 employee-owned businesses by 2030.

Under the new structure, the shares of the business are now held in trust on behalf of its employees, giving them a collective stake in the company’s success while preserving its independence and values.

Amanda said: “We believe this move reinforces our commitment to staying true to our foundations and values-led.

“It’s a structure that strengthens the business for the long term and empowers our team to play an even greater role in shaping our future.”

TMM Recruitment was advised on the transaction by Baxendale Employee Ownership and Hall Morrice.