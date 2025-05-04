Codona’s in Aberdeen among several north and north-east winners of major industry awards

An Aberdeen attraction has been named as one of the big winners at a major industry awards ceremony.

Codona’s amusement park at Aberdeen beach was named the Best Day Out at the Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards.

It was one of 12 businesses from across the north and north-east to win or be highly commended at the awards.

Among the other winners were Aberdeen bars The Craftsman Company and St Machar Bar.

The awards are decided by a combination of public nominations and voting, along with visits by judges.

Awards director Warren Paul said: “It is a very tough time for everyone right now, but it does seem the hospitality industry is really feeling the heat – people simply don’t have the money to go out as often as they did, or they’re scared to spend the money they do have.

“We need to socialise, we need that break and to let off steam, escape all the day-to-day worries – and that’s what our friends in hospitality provide.

“With many closures and difficulties, it’s important to recognise those who go above and beyond to give the public that chance to zone out, relax and de-stress.

“That’s what these awards are for – it’s a nod and a thank you from the public to the place and people they appreciate, those who do it better than the rest or just offer something really special.”

Full list of north and north-east businesses recognised at awards

The full list of businesses from the north and north-east that won or were highly commended at the awards is as follows: