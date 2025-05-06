Caffe Nero makes move to open third coffee shop in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caffe Nero makes move to open third coffee shop in Aberdeen city centre

A planning application has been lodged with the council for two units on St Nicholas Street.

By Ross Hempseed
The corner unit on St Nicholas Street could become a Caffe Nero. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Caffe Nero is set to open its third café in Aberdeen city centre, according to plans lodged with the council.

The coffee chain has lodged an application with Aberdeen City Council for units 3–5 on St Nicholas Street.

The planning application outlines a £360,000 spend on the refit.

The work would mean merging two units into one larger unit to create the new shop.

If approved, current tenants, TUI, would be faced with leaving the unit.

The travel brand has been forced to review its options but says its priority is retaining a presence in the Granite City.

The St Nicholas Street TUI branch is the only one in Aberdeen, with the nearest being in Dundee.

The unit is currently leased by TUI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Caffe Nero in Aberdeen

Caffe Nero already has two cafes further down Union Street.

The brand formerly operated out of a large building on the opposite corner of Union Street.

That unit was taken over by Black Sheep Coffee in May 2023.

Caffe Nero’s former premises on Union Street/Market Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

However, it was recently reported by the Press and Journal that Black Sheep Coffee was trying to offload the empty unit.

A spokeswoman said they are trying to find a new franchisee to take on the high street property, which is currently inaccessible due to ongoing roadworks.

TUI wants to keep Aberdeen presence

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen has been a valued location for TUI for more than 20 years, and our team has loved helping local holidaymakers find and plan their perfect getaway.

“We are currently in discussions with our Aberdeen store landlord to review our options, while also exploring suitable alternative sites within the city.

“Our priority is ensuring we maintain a presence in Aberdeen where our dedicated team can continue providing great service to our much-loved customers.”

If plans are approved, Caffe Nero has estimated a budget of £360,000 to complete the project. However, there is no set timeframe for the shop opening.

The plans could go before the council’s planning committee in a few weeks.

Caffe Nero has been contacted for comment.

Conversation