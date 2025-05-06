Caffe Nero makes move to open third coffee shop in Aberdeen city centre

Caffe Nero is set to open its third café in Aberdeen city centre, according to plans lodged with the council.

The coffee chain has lodged an application with Aberdeen City Council for units 3–5 on St Nicholas Street.

The planning application outlines a £360,000 spend on the refit.

The work would mean merging two units into one larger unit to create the new shop.

If approved, current tenants, TUI, would be faced with leaving the unit.

The travel brand has been forced to review its options but says its priority is retaining a presence in the Granite City.

The St Nicholas Street TUI branch is the only one in Aberdeen, with the nearest being in Dundee.

Caffe Nero in Aberdeen

Caffe Nero already has two cafes further down Union Street.

The brand formerly operated out of a large building on the opposite corner of Union Street.

That unit was taken over by Black Sheep Coffee in May 2023.

However, it was recently reported by the Press and Journal that Black Sheep Coffee was trying to offload the empty unit.

A spokeswoman said they are trying to find a new franchisee to take on the high street property, which is currently inaccessible due to ongoing roadworks.

TUI wants to keep Aberdeen presence

A spokesperson said: “Aberdeen has been a valued location for TUI for more than 20 years, and our team has loved helping local holidaymakers find and plan their perfect getaway.

“We are currently in discussions with our Aberdeen store landlord to review our options, while also exploring suitable alternative sites within the city.

“Our priority is ensuring we maintain a presence in Aberdeen where our dedicated team can continue providing great service to our much-loved customers.”

If plans are approved, Caffe Nero has estimated a budget of £360,000 to complete the project. However, there is no set timeframe for the shop opening.

The plans could go before the council’s planning committee in a few weeks.

Caffe Nero has been contacted for comment.