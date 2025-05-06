Aberdeen brewer opens up over ‘painful’ legal battle which forced rebrand of Kombucha business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen brewer opens up over ‘painful’ legal battle which forced rebrand of Kombucha business

Founder Chris Geary was left feeling "stuck, miserable and frustrated" before he renamed his product Life Blood.

By Graham Fleming
Chris opened up over the trademark debacle. Image: Supplied
An Aberdeen brewer has opened up on a “painful” legal battle which has forced him to change the name of his Kombucha business.

Owner of the former Raw Culture drinks brand, Chris Geary, was left feeling “stuck, miserable and frustrated” after a Danish company pipped them by only 17 days to register a trademark under the same name.

The slight paperwork delay would result in an “exhausting” four-year legal battle over the identity of the brand he worked so hard to create five years ago.

He and his former co-owner set the company up back in early 202o.

The early months were spent buying ingredients, brewing and achieving some “breathing room” for the company.

Aberdeen Kombucha firm becomes Life Blood

The new branding has been revealed. Image: Supplied

They said that a hectic start for the business meant that proper registration fell down the list of priorities.

Chris then had to fight for the rights to the original name. However, the UK Intellectual Property Organisation sided with the Danish business because it filed first.

Now, the drinks business, brewed on Souter Head Road in Altens, has been forced to rebrand to Life Blood.

After agonising for months over a new identity for his business, he is now confident again about the firm’s future.

Brewers left ‘exhausted’ by lengthy legal battle

Opening up over the experience, Chris said he “thought the world would implode” during the trademark crisis.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said: “We felt as if the world was going to implode at the time. This was everything that I had been working towards.

“It was a tough lesson to learn for sure.

“It was always something we had on the agenda to get sorted out – but we just didn’t think we’d get this unlucky.

“17 days, I mean come on.

“When working on this new rebrand, we made sure to keep our cards very close to our chest this time!”

Chris Geary opened up over the “exhausting” battle.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Due to Chris’s past as a graphic designer, he was able to minimise the cost of the rebrand for the business, but said it could “have spelled the end” to fork out for an external designer.

He continued: “If we had to employ a designer then it would have been the end of the business.

“There is no way we could have afforded it.”

What next for as Raw Culture becomes Life Blood

Chris has also revealed what the rebrand means for the company and what the future could look like for the Aberdeen enterprise.

He unveiled his plans for a new line of ginger beer products.

Chris also says other drinks ideas are in the pipeline in line with the new Life Blood branding.

He added: “We are focused on wellbeing and gut health drinks, we think that is a huge trend.

“We are bang on track for taking advantage of that as a business.

“Otherwise, we are working on a line of new prebiotic sodas – flavour first, something you’ll really want to pick up and drink.

“The kombucha has been rebranded in line with that as well.

“We are also about to release our new line of ginger beer which will also take advantage of that.

“It’s exciting times coming up ahead.”

