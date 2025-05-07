Debate: Has the North Coast 500 been positive for the Highlands?

The North Coast 500 is one of the most iconic routes in the world, but it’s also no stranger to controversy.

The 516-mile trail around the north coast of Scotland becomes more popular with tourists every year.

“The ultimate road trip” was created in 2015 with the aim of promoting business growth in the northern Highlands.

Some have seen the benefits and has even helped an Inverness campervan firm take its fleet from three to more than 50.

However, the NC500 isn’t considered a success by everyone, with some local residents even calling for it to be “wound down”.

Campervans have caused endless debates. In March, councillors passed the controversial motorhome parking charge, which lasts for seven days and costs £40.

NC500 Ltd is behind the promotion of the route, and development manager David Richardson believes there are ways to address concerns.

He wants to see more “responsible tourism” and believes dialogue with locals is key to the success of the NC500.

But, as the busy season has returned, so has the “disgusting” behaviour, with locals finding human faeces and rubbish at a car park along the bucket list route.

So, has the North Coast 500 been a positive addition to the Highlands?

Should action take place in order to avoid more “disgusting” incidents, or do you reckon this is part and parcel of the route’s success?

Let us know your thoughts on the North Coast 500 in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.