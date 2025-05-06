Highland chocolatier that faced closure reopens in former bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland chocolatier that faced closure reopens in former bank

Braemar Chocolate Shop has found a new home complete with a walk-in vault for its luxury sweet treats.

By Liza Hamilton
Braemar chocolate makers Dave Williams and Jo Sheridan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Braemar chocolate makers Dave Williams and Jo Sheridan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A beloved Braemar chocolatier on the brink of closure just a few months ago has been whipped back into shape with help from the village – and is now operating out of an old bank, complete with walk-in chocolate vault.

The award-winning Braemar Chocolate Shop had to leave its original premises in November, losing not only its retail space but also the kitchen where its signature handmade chocolates were produced.

Owners Dave Williams and Jo Sheridan feared the worst.

“We didn’t know what the future held,” said Dave. “At one point we thought it was over. We lost the ability to produce chocolate, which is the lifeblood of the business.”

The sudden closure sparked concern from loyal customers, some of whom had already planned their Christmas gifting around the shop’s products.

But the village quickly came to their aid. A neighbouring sporran shop offered temporary retail space, and the Invercauld Estate stepped in with a custom-built kitchen unit in its new industrial development – completed in just two weeks.

Dave Williams and Jo Sheridan outside their new shop at Auld Bank House in Braemar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Then came a breakthrough. The former Braemar bank, owned by Braemar Mountain Sports, was offered to them for lease.

And the building – complete with a walk-in vault – provided a perfect environment for storing their delicate chocolates.

Braemar Chocolate Shop is back

“It’s a bit of a Willy Wonka story,” said Dave. “We’ve got a vault full of chocolate now – and plans to fill it with little gold bars. The space is ideal for temperature control, and it’s got a lot of character.”

The couple say they’ve been overwhelmed by local support, with villagers pitching in to help transform the building into their new retail space.

“The village really rallied around,” says Dave. “People have been helping us paint the new place, gut the place out, it’s been fantastic.”

“It’s been amazing,” said Jo. “People are genuinely thrilled that we’re back. For many, this is their first stop when they arrive in Braemar.”

Some of Braemar Chocolate Shop’s handmade treats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Since reopening, the shop has gone from strength to strength. They’ve secured a new supply deal with Balmoral Castle, and are also providing chocolates to renowned venues like The Fife Arms, alongside growing demand for corporate orders.

Cairngorms Caramel Company

Known for their creative flavour combinations – which include Highland whisky, local honey, blue cheese, and sourdough – the chocolatiers are shipping their products worldwide, including to Belgium and Switzerland.

“It’s a labour of love,” says Dave. “We are turning out thousands of handmade chocolates a week, a range of bars and chocolate squirrel lollipops for younger customers.”

Looking to the future, they are also launching a new venture: the Cairngorms Caramels Company, which will focus on longer shelf-life products suited to wider retail distribution.

Dave Williams and Jo Sheridan at their new chocolate factory at Lion’s Face Workshops at Invercauld Estate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We are in the middle of the Cairngorms, so  it’s part of our story,” says Dave who, swapped his career as an army chef to focus full-time on chocolate-making.

“I’ve always loved creating, and Jo’s passionate about that as well.”

Now firmly back on their feet, Dave and Jo have signed a five-year lease on both the shop at the Auld Bank House and their new production kitchen at Lion’s Face Workshop, cementing their long-term commitment to Braemar and the surrounding area.

“We’re in it for the long term and hopefully with the Cairngorms Caramel Company that will go on forever.”

