Highland chocolatier that faced closure reopens in former bank

A beloved Braemar chocolatier on the brink of closure just a few months ago has been whipped back into shape with help from the village – and is now operating out of an old bank, complete with walk-in chocolate vault.

The award-winning Braemar Chocolate Shop had to leave its original premises in November, losing not only its retail space but also the kitchen where its signature handmade chocolates were produced.

Owners Dave Williams and Jo Sheridan feared the worst.

“We didn’t know what the future held,” said Dave. “At one point we thought it was over. We lost the ability to produce chocolate, which is the lifeblood of the business.”

The sudden closure sparked concern from loyal customers, some of whom had already planned their Christmas gifting around the shop’s products.

But the village quickly came to their aid. A neighbouring sporran shop offered temporary retail space, and the Invercauld Estate stepped in with a custom-built kitchen unit in its new industrial development – completed in just two weeks.

Then came a breakthrough. The former Braemar bank, owned by Braemar Mountain Sports, was offered to them for lease.

And the building – complete with a walk-in vault – provided a perfect environment for storing their delicate chocolates.

Braemar Chocolate Shop is back

“It’s a bit of a Willy Wonka story,” said Dave. “We’ve got a vault full of chocolate now – and plans to fill it with little gold bars. The space is ideal for temperature control, and it’s got a lot of character.”

The couple say they’ve been overwhelmed by local support, with villagers pitching in to help transform the building into their new retail space.

“The village really rallied around,” says Dave. “People have been helping us paint the new place, gut the place out, it’s been fantastic.”

“It’s been amazing,” said Jo. “People are genuinely thrilled that we’re back. For many, this is their first stop when they arrive in Braemar.”

Since reopening, the shop has gone from strength to strength. They’ve secured a new supply deal with Balmoral Castle, and are also providing chocolates to renowned venues like The Fife Arms, alongside growing demand for corporate orders.

Cairngorms Caramel Company

Known for their creative flavour combinations – which include Highland whisky, local honey, blue cheese, and sourdough – the chocolatiers are shipping their products worldwide, including to Belgium and Switzerland.

“It’s a labour of love,” says Dave. “We are turning out thousands of handmade chocolates a week, a range of bars and chocolate squirrel lollipops for younger customers.”

Looking to the future, they are also launching a new venture: the Cairngorms Caramels Company, which will focus on longer shelf-life products suited to wider retail distribution.

“We are in the middle of the Cairngorms, so it’s part of our story,” says Dave who, swapped his career as an army chef to focus full-time on chocolate-making.

“I’ve always loved creating, and Jo’s passionate about that as well.”

Now firmly back on their feet, Dave and Jo have signed a five-year lease on both the shop at the Auld Bank House and their new production kitchen at Lion’s Face Workshop, cementing their long-term commitment to Braemar and the surrounding area.

“We’re in it for the long term and hopefully with the Cairngorms Caramel Company that will go on forever.”