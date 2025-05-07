Aberdeen storage business thrives after former lawyer’s career switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen storage business thrives after former lawyer’s career switch

Brian Barbour was the first person to launch a keyless self-storage facility in the city.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen self-storage facility Storage Den was launched last year in Bridge of Don. Image: Big Partnership.
Aberdeen’s first keyless self-storage business is set for a £90,000 expansion.

A year ago former Aberdeen University graduate Brian Barbour turned his back on a career as a lawyer to launch the Bridge of Don facility.

With is now sitting at anywhere between 80 to 95% capacity the 32-year-old has decided now is the time for the next stage of growth.

He is investing more money in storage units, taking his total close to 100.

Storage Den growing

Brian decided open in Aberdeen after seeing a gap in the market.

He said: “The business has come a long way in the past year.

Brian Barbour will expand Storage Den in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership

“It’s grown to what would be considered mature. At the moment it hovers between 80 to 95% occupancy.

“Next month I’ll only have three units available.”

Storage Den, based in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate, currently has 76 storage units ranging in size from 25 sq ft to 200 sq ft, and are all individually alarmed with motion sensors and monitored with CCTV.

Customers can access through an easy-to-use tailored app, making the need for a key redundant.

Customer demand

Brian is set to spend anything between £60,000 and £90,000 on up to 30 new containers.

He said: “It’s a significant amount of money for me, but I don’t feel it’s risky because I can see the demand it’s getting.

“I’ve already got a waiting list for containers I’ve bought.”

Brian, who lives in Edinburgh, said business owners, families, offshore oil workers and students all make use of the space available.

The Storage Den site was previously occupied by Autospray but had been empty since 2019.

More sites in the pipeline

Looking towards the future he is keen to open up more facilities and hasn’t ruled out more in the north-east.

He said: “I am fully looking for other places, but funding is the main thing.

“I’m just having to build up capital. Once I’ve done this expansion and the site is at capacity in terms of the units I can hold, the next step is finding that new site and just replicating the model.

“Aberdeen is definitely in contention, but like there’s several other places in Scotland and even England as well.

“The only thing about Aberdeen is the economic uncertainty related to how the government is treating oil and gas at the moment.”

Storage Den was recently named independent self storage site of the year at the Self Storage Association UK (SSA UK) awards.

