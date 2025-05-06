Historic 1700s pub and hotel in Strichen to be auctioned off after significant price cut

A historic pub and hotel in Strichen dating back to the 18th Century will go under the hammer in an upcoming auction.

The Mormond Inn is to be sold to the highest bidder after a buyer could not be found for the prominent village pub and hotel.

A traditional “drover’s inn,” it was founded back to the late 1700s according to sale documents.

Labelled a “fantastic hospitality business opportunity” based on Water Street, the property boasts a fantastic riverside beer garden, a basement, two floors, an owner’s flat as well as four guest bedrooms.

The Mormond Inn previously went up for sale through solicitors Graham and Sibbald for the price of £225,000 in July 2024.

But, less than a year later, the auction guide price has been set at £145,000.

The property will now be sold on June 5 at 2 pm.

The property description makes note of its “fantastic” beer garden with river views.

Mormond Inn in Strichen is ‘fantastic business opportunity’

It reads: “The Mormond Inn offers a charming rural Inn located within the village of Strichen. The Inn itself is a traditional “drovers inn” dating back to the late 1700s.

“Having been expanded over the years the inn provides a vast assortment of accommodation.

“The Mormond Inn also benefits from a fantastic, large beer garden with wonderful views of River Ugie and an elevated seated decking area to soak up the Aberdeenshire sunshine.

The former letting rooms at the first floor are now additional 4-bedroom owners’ accommodation, with the original owners flat on the ground floor.

“The rooms could easily be revived to offer the new occupier another source of income.

“The location is fantastic for regular passing custom.

“The Mormond Inn is situated on one of Scotland’s Great Trails, the Formartine and Buchan Way.”

