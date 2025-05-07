Harbour Energy to cut 250 jobs from its Aberdeen workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harbour Energy to cut 250 jobs from its Aberdeen workforce

The firm has blamed the effects of the UK Government's windfall tax.

By Kelly Wilson
Unit 9 at Prime Four, Aberdeen.
Harbour Energy's office at Prime Four business park in Kingswells. Image: Knight Frank

Harbour Energy has confirmed it is cutting 250 jobs in Aberdeen.

The move will see a quarter of its Granite City onshore workforce axed.

The London-listed firm has blamed the effect of the UK Government’s windfall tax.

Scott Barr, Harbour UK business unit managing director, said it was launching a review of its UK operations which was “unfortunately necessary” due to the Government’s “ongoing punitive fiscal position and a challenging regulatory environment.”

It’s understood staff were informed of the situation at a meeting this morning.

Challenging environment

Harbour, based in Kingswells, previously axed 350 jobs in 2023, again blaming the effects of the energy profits levy.

Mr Barr said: “Harbour is launching a review of its UK operations, which we expect to result in a reduction of around 250 onshore roles in our Aberdeen-based business unit.

“The review is unfortunately necessary to align staffing levels with lower levels of investment, due mainly to the Government’s ongoing punitive fiscal position and a challenging regulatory environment.”

In November’s budget, delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, she announced the windfall tax on North Sea producers would increase from 35% to 38% and be extended by a year to March 2030.

Harbour has been vocal about its strategy to pivot away from the North Sea to build up its international portfolio following the introduction of the windfall tax.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is a devastating blow for the 250-plus families directly affected – and I fear it is just the tip of the iceberg, unless the government changes course.

“The UK currently has a crippling 78% tax on North Sea oil and gas, all while importing record levels of foreign energy – with higher emissions – tax-free.

Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: AGCC

“The result is 10,000 North Sea jobs lost since the windfall tax was introduced in 2022.

“That’s 25 Grangemouths. And failure to back CCS projects like Acorn is also now putting people out of work.”

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Stephen Flynn, SNP Westminster leader and MP for Aberdeen South, said: “That’s 250 jobs in my constituency gone in the blink of his eye. And do you know who they blame Mr Speaker – they blame the policies of the Labour Party.

“So can I ask the Prime Minister, in fact, can I invite the Prime Minister, to come to Aberdeen and explain to my constituents why he is willing to move heaven and earth to save jobs in Scunthorpe while destroying jobs in Scotland?”

A Government spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with any workers affected by this commercial decision, and we will do everything in our power to support workers and communities.

“The Government has reformed the Energy Profits Levy to support investment and give industry certainty and stability.”

Carbon capture concerns

Following the release of its latest accounts for 2024, Harbour said it was paying more to the UK taxman than it earns.

After paying tax, the firm said it actually made a loss of £69.7m, compared to a £33.7m  post-tax profit the year before.

This was due to a “108% effective tax rate”.

Harbour Energy's Judy platform in the UK North Sea.
Harbour Energy’s Judy platform in the UK North Sea. Image: Wood

Last year, Harbour acquired German rival Wintershall DEA in a deal worth £8.3bn, mostly in an effort to pivot away from its reliance on the UK North Sea.

It is also an investor in carbon capture and storage (CCS) Acorn project at St Fergus, near Peterhead, and the Viking project in Humber.

Speaking about the Viking project, Mr Barr said: “We are also reviewing the resourcing required to support our Viking carbon capture and storage project, where progress beyond front-end engineering design and the recent securing of a Development Consent Order has been hindered by repeated delays to the Government’s Track 2 process.”

Harbour, which has offices in Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Indonesia, Vietnam, North Africa and Norway, was founded in 2014 and employs 3,400 staff across the globe.

Latest job losses to hit the north-east

The Harbour Energy job losses are not the only jobs blow to hit the area recently.

Last week, UK offshore and subsea technology firm Beam made 100 Aberdeen staff redundant and ceased operations.

Aberdeen business Belmar Engineering entered liquidation and made 48 people redundant last month.

Belmar Engineering has entered administration with 48 jobs lost. Image: Google Maps

The Abbotswell Road based business had struggled with increased international competition, losses and falling orders, which had an impact on the firm, according to liquidators.

In March, Aberdeen-headquartered well decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions announced it was to cut up to 45 jobs.

