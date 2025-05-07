Troubled firm Wood says new North Sea contracts will support 500 Aberdeen jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled firm Wood says new North Sea contracts will support 500 Aberdeen jobs

The engineering group, which has seen its shares suspended, is also the subject of a takeover offer.

By Alex Banks
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood has secured three North Sea contracts worth around £88 million.

The engineering group will continue to deliver operations and maintenance solutions for Shell UK, Dana Petroleum and CNOOC International’s UK business.

Wood shares are currently suspended after the group did not file its accounts for the 2024 financial year in time.

It is undergoing an independent review, which has already highlighted “inappropriate management pressure” as well as issues with project contracts.

The contracts will continue to be supported by around 500 employees in the north-east.

Aberdeen firm’s ‘unmatched legacy’

Wood president of operations Steve Nicol said the firm has an “unmatched legacy” in operating and maintaining North Sea energy infrastructure.

Its contracts will see it support operations for an “extensive” offshore portfolio including Shell UK’s Shearwater, Nelson and Penguins assets.

Mr Nicol said: “Our long-standing clients continue to partner with us to enhance operations.

“And improve production efficiency to ensure a reliable, safe and sustainable energy supply.

Steve Nicol, Wood's executive president of operations.
“In 2024 we secured 100% of our contract renewal and extension options across our UK North Sea portfolio.

“And continuing this success in 2025 reinforces our position as a trusted long-term partner for operations solutions in the region.”

Wood shares suspended as takeover talks continue

Last week, Wood issued a statement confirming that its accounts wouldn’t be published in time.

It said: “As a result, Wood’s shares will be temporarily suspended from listing and from trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30am on May 1 until its FY24 results are published.”

Wood said temporary retrospective waivers for its debt facilities have been extended until June 30 2025.

Aberdeen-based Wood Group has secured extensions to three North Sea contracts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It is the latest setback for the firm, which is the subject of a fresh takeover bid from Dubai-based group Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara, made in February.

The deal would be worth 35p per share – around £242m in total.

It would also see a further £340m injected into Wood after Sidara confirmed it made “significant progress” with due diligence.

Wood’s share price is suspended at 18.2p.

