Westhill bar and restaurant with ‘significant untapped potential’ hits market for £195k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Westhill bar and restaurant with ‘significant untapped potential’ hits market for £195k

Elsewhere, a Banchory office development and a three-storey Westhill building can also be found in the commercial property highlights.

By Alex Banks
The Inn in Kirkton of Skene is amongst the market's latest highlights. Image: CCL Property
The Inn in Kirkton of Skene is amongst the market's latest highlights. Image: CCL Property

An Aberdeenshire bar and restaurant with “significant untapped potential” has made its way onto the market with a price tag of £195,000.

The Red Star Inn in Kirkton of Skene can be found amongst the highlights of the north-east commercial property listings.

Elsewhere, a Banchory office development and a three-storey Westhill building are also up for grabs.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

The Red Star Inn, Kirkton of Skene

We start 10 miles west of Aberdeen in the village of Kirkton of Skene, where an inn is up for grabs with a price tag of £195,000.

The property is marketed by CCL Property as having “significant untapped potential”.

It includes a fully fitted commercial kitchen, a lounge and bar as well as a two-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

CCL said: “The Red Star Inn in the village of Kirkton of Skene, Westhill holds significant untapped potential.

Inside the Red Star Inn, which also features its own owner’s accommodation. Image: CCL Property

“Occupying a prime trading location with scarce competition, the property includes owners’ accommodation.

“This presents an exciting opportunity for new owners to revitalize and transform the establishment into a highly profitable venture.

“To leverage this potential, aspiring proprietors may consider to use the commercial kitchen and establish a new restaurant.”

The Office, Denside of Durris

In Aberdeenshire, a “rare opportunity” to own a former Denside of Durris office has come onto the market through McEwan Fraser Legal.

Looking for offers over £74,995, the traditional stone and slate building was previously used as a small office for a financial services firm.

It also has planning permission for a conversion into a “stunning one-bedroom dwelling”.

McEwan Fraser Legal said: “With new architectural plans in place, the space will be transformed into a modern, executive one-bedroom home.

The office at the moment. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
What it could look like if approved planning permission is used to transform the building as well as surrounding properties. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

“Ideal for residential use or as a highly desirable holiday let, thanks to its scenic countryside location.

“Currently, the property comprises a ground-floor entrance reception, a small galley kitchen with stairs leading up to the first floor, which consists of open office space.

“The new plans incorporate an extension, which will add a carport and garage.

“A modern lounge with a glass gable-end wall will open onto a balcony, offering stunning countryside views.”

Osprey House, Westhill

Last but not least, a three-storey office building in Westhill is up for sale for £900,000.

Located on Mosscroft Avenue, the property offers cellular office space with fluorescent strip lighting and perimeter trunking throughout the property.

The offices have gas fired central heating with supplementary air conditioning units.

Osprey House in Westhill also has its own car park. Image: CBRE

Selling agent CBRE said: “Recognised as a centre of excellence for subsea engineering, the property is accessible via the Straik Road.

“Surrounding occupiers in the vicinity include, Total Energies, SubSea 7, Halliburton, IKM Testing, Donaldsons Timber, Boskalis and Technip FMC.”

Conversation