Westhill bar and restaurant with ‘significant untapped potential’ hits market for £195k

An Aberdeenshire bar and restaurant with “significant untapped potential” has made its way onto the market with a price tag of £195,000.

The Red Star Inn in Kirkton of Skene can be found amongst the highlights of the north-east commercial property listings.

Elsewhere, a Banchory office development and a three-storey Westhill building are also up for grabs.

The Red Star Inn, Kirkton of Skene

We start 10 miles west of Aberdeen in the village of Kirkton of Skene, where an inn is up for grabs with a price tag of £195,000.

The property is marketed by CCL Property as having “significant untapped potential”.

It includes a fully fitted commercial kitchen, a lounge and bar as well as a two-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

CCL said: “The Red Star Inn in the village of Kirkton of Skene, Westhill holds significant untapped potential.

“Occupying a prime trading location with scarce competition, the property includes owners’ accommodation.

“This presents an exciting opportunity for new owners to revitalize and transform the establishment into a highly profitable venture.

“To leverage this potential, aspiring proprietors may consider to use the commercial kitchen and establish a new restaurant.”

The Office, Denside of Durris

In Aberdeenshire, a “rare opportunity” to own a former Denside of Durris office has come onto the market through McEwan Fraser Legal.

Looking for offers over £74,995, the traditional stone and slate building was previously used as a small office for a financial services firm.

It also has planning permission for a conversion into a “stunning one-bedroom dwelling”.

McEwan Fraser Legal said: “With new architectural plans in place, the space will be transformed into a modern, executive one-bedroom home.

“Ideal for residential use or as a highly desirable holiday let, thanks to its scenic countryside location.

“Currently, the property comprises a ground-floor entrance reception, a small galley kitchen with stairs leading up to the first floor, which consists of open office space.

“The new plans incorporate an extension, which will add a carport and garage.

“A modern lounge with a glass gable-end wall will open onto a balcony, offering stunning countryside views.”

Osprey House, Westhill

Last but not least, a three-storey office building in Westhill is up for sale for £900,000.

Located on Mosscroft Avenue, the property offers cellular office space with fluorescent strip lighting and perimeter trunking throughout the property.

The offices have gas fired central heating with supplementary air conditioning units.

Selling agent CBRE said: “Recognised as a centre of excellence for subsea engineering, the property is accessible via the Straik Road.

“Surrounding occupiers in the vicinity include, Total Energies, SubSea 7, Halliburton, IKM Testing, Donaldsons Timber, Boskalis and Technip FMC.”