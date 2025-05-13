Aberdeen husband and wife team raising the bar in fitness globally

An Aberdeen husband and wife have turned their shared fitness passion into an international business venture.

Evelyn and Graeme Mair have launched FitIQ Education with the aim of delivering fitness training for all ages and abilities.

The duo have so far employed 11 tutors to work between both Aberdeen and Dubai to grow their brand.

Evelyn brings a strong track record to the venture, having worked at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa in Danestone for more than 15 years.

‘Need’ for FitIQ Education

Mum-of-three Evelyn and Graeme, a firefighter at Aberdeen Airport, started researching their business idea in October last year and launched last month.

Evelyn, who previously worked as a group health and fitness manager for Sport Aberdeen, said: “Having spoken to various people in the industry I knew there was a need for our business and we needed to create a bit of a shift.

“But by doing that in Sport Aberdeen, I could only influence it on a very small level.

“I needed to step away to create something of my own to add to what was already being done and to try and have those conversations.”

Growing partnerships

In the past month FitIQ Education has secured partnerships with Kippie Lodge in Milltimber and GymNation, which Evelyn describes as one of the fastest moving gym operators in Dubai and the UAE.

The couple want to make sure they grow and make their brand recognisable.

Evelyn said: “I used to sit on the Scottish Leisure Network Group and from our perspective as operators, there was a real negativity, a real cloud over the standard of people coming into the industry as instructors and personal trainers.

“So one of my main motivators was to try and change that perception of what the people who work in industry can bring because they’re so valuable.

“We are all about working in partnership to bring free services into the space to grow our profile and let people know who we are and what we’re doing.

“And then as a business we look to sell courses for income generation.”

Presence across the globe

FitIQ Education is also working in Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Evelyn and Graeme, who got their Dubai residency this year, chose Dubai as it’s a city they know very well with their eldest son Brian living there.

Evelyn, whose father-in-law is Aberdeen FC legend Joe Harper, said: “It’s a lovely place.

“We’ve got lots of friends and family and it’s one of those places where more and more people are settling or they’re going between the two.

“They’re really fast-paced, they’re really innovative.

“It’s going really well.”