Aberdeen husband and wife team raising the bar in fitness globally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen husband and wife team raising the bar in fitness globally

The couple are working in Aberdeen, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain just a month after launching.

By Kelly Wilson
Evelyn & Graeme Mair have launched FitIQ Education. Image: Evelyn Mair
Evelyn & Graeme Mair have launched FitIQ Education. Image: Evelyn Mair

An Aberdeen husband and wife have turned their shared fitness passion into an international business venture.

Evelyn and Graeme Mair have launched FitIQ Education with the aim of delivering fitness training for all ages and abilities.

The duo have so far employed 11 tutors to work between both Aberdeen and Dubai to grow their brand.

Evelyn brings a strong track record to the venture, having worked at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa in Danestone for more than 15 years.

‘Need’ for FitIQ Education

Mum-of-three Evelyn and Graeme, a firefighter at Aberdeen Airport, started researching their business idea in October last year and launched last month.

Evelyn, who previously worked as a group health and fitness manager for Sport Aberdeen, said: “Having spoken to various people in the industry I knew there was a need for our business and we needed to create a bit of a shift.

Evelyn Mair previously worked at Bannatyne’s & Sport Aberdeen. Image: Evelyn Mair

“But by doing that in Sport Aberdeen, I could only influence it on a very small level.

“I needed to step away to create something of my own to add to what was already being done and to try and have those conversations.”

Growing partnerships

In the past month FitIQ Education has secured partnerships with Kippie Lodge in Milltimber and GymNation, which Evelyn describes as one of the fastest moving gym operators in Dubai and the UAE.

The couple want to make sure they grow and make their brand recognisable.

Evelyn said: “I used to sit on the Scottish Leisure Network Group and from our perspective as operators, there was a real negativity, a real cloud over the standard of people coming into the industry as instructors and personal trainers.

“So one of my main motivators was to try and change that perception of what the people who work in industry can bring because they’re so valuable.

“We are all about working in partnership to bring free services into the space to grow our profile and let people know who we are and what we’re doing.

“And then as a business we look to sell courses for income generation.”

Presence across the globe

FitIQ Education is also working in Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Evelyn and Graeme, who got their Dubai residency this year, chose Dubai as it’s a city they know very well with their eldest son Brian living there.

Evelyn, whose father-in-law is Aberdeen FC legend Joe Harper, said: “It’s a lovely place.

“We’ve got lots of friends and family and it’s one of those places where more and more people are settling or they’re going between the two.

“They’re really fast-paced, they’re really innovative.

“It’s going really well.”

Conversation