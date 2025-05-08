Readers react to Uber’s slow start in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to Uber’s slow start in Aberdeen

Press and Journal readers have been quick to comment on Uber's uphill battle with Aberdeen's City Council's street knowledge test.

By Liza Hamilton
Uber has been operating in Aberdeen for the past six months. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Following Uber’s claim that council rules are blocking its growth in Aberdeen, readers have been quick to respond.

The ride-hailing giant says it logged 190,000 trip requests in its first six months in the city – but most of them went unanswered due to a shortage of licensed drivers.

Uber’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton said Aberdeen’s street knowledge test is the main blocker to driver recruitment.

While other cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh have scrapped such tests for private hire, Aberdeen has held firm – insisting the rules remain “appropriate”.

Why is there a street knowledge test for Aberdeen?

The issue has sparked a heated response from readers commenting on Press and Journal’s story.

Many expressed frustration with Aberdeen City Council’s restrictive licensing rules.

Uber has been operational in Aberdeen for the past six months, but demand is outstripping supply. Image: Uber

Jordan Book said: “This is anti-competitive and is actively harming our city…You can resist the future, but you can’t stop it.”

Many say the real-world impact of the driver shortage is already being felt.

Neil Thomson put it bluntly. “Get a grip Aberdeen Council. Lack of taxis in town puts people off going in, as they know they can’t get home!

“The test is outdated and blocking healthy competition in what should be a ‘free market’.

“Why don’t Edinburgh and Glasgow have a knowledge test? Because they are not in the dark ages!”

Uber’s UK head of cities, Matthew Freckelton, said the platform could support 100 new drivers in Aberdeen. Image: Uber

Safety is also a concern for some. “The hospitality industry is suffering heavily as a result,” said Temptleton Peck.

“What about public safety queueing for hours late at night and women walking home alone.”

Mark Geary added: “We’re so low on taxis in Aberdeen that we need something to happen to improve the situations. At least Uber means there’s a workable service.”

This isn’t the 20th century anymore

The reliance on navigation apps was a recurring point.

“I have used Uber all over the world with the drivers using sat-nav and never had a problem,” wrote Robert Lang.

“Aberdeen City Council demand that the drivers have to pass a knowledge test like it’s 1925, not 2025.”

Sadie Leith agreed: “Every Uber I’ve had in other cities successfully and efficiently used Google Maps or Waze. Why can’t that be the case in this bustling metropolis of a city?”

Uber’s first ride in Aberdeen in October with driver Matt Chyla at Marischal College. Image: Isaac Buchan/DCT Media

For others frustration with traditional taxis fuels support for change.

Mark Ewan said he was fed up with local taxi services and their “constant lack of availability” and being forced to withdraw cash due to “broken” card machines.

“Uber offers modern, reliable service, clean cars, bringing flexibility and better service quality,” added Mark. “The reality is that the taxi industry needs to adapt.”

No incentive to work for Uber

Still, not everyone is convinced Uber is the solution.

Stuart Davidson, currently studying for his taxi license, says drivers have worked out they’d earn less with Uber after its commission.

“There’s no incentive,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.”

People queueing at a taxi rank in Aberdeen. Image: Cameron Roy

And some defended the current rules. “You really should have a good knowledge of the city,” said Gary McQueen. “Not just rely on sat-nav.”

But most commenters agreed on one point: Aberdeen needs more drivers.

Mike Robertson summed it up: “Local taxi companies are brilliant, the issue is we need more on the road as there’s not enough of them to cover peak times.

“Scrap the knowledge test, all new drivers use the sat-nav anyway. We badly need more taxis on the road to provide a decent public service.”

