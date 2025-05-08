Readers react to Uber’s slow start in Aberdeen

Following Uber’s claim that council rules are blocking its growth in Aberdeen, readers have been quick to respond.

The ride-hailing giant says it logged 190,000 trip requests in its first six months in the city – but most of them went unanswered due to a shortage of licensed drivers.

Uber’s UK head of cities Matthew Freckelton said Aberdeen’s street knowledge test is the main blocker to driver recruitment.

While other cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh have scrapped such tests for private hire, Aberdeen has held firm – insisting the rules remain “appropriate”.

Why is there a street knowledge test for Aberdeen?

The issue has sparked a heated response from readers commenting on Press and Journal’s story.

Many expressed frustration with Aberdeen City Council’s restrictive licensing rules.

Jordan Book said: “This is anti-competitive and is actively harming our city…You can resist the future, but you can’t stop it.”

Many say the real-world impact of the driver shortage is already being felt.

Neil Thomson put it bluntly. “Get a grip Aberdeen Council. Lack of taxis in town puts people off going in, as they know they can’t get home!

“The test is outdated and blocking healthy competition in what should be a ‘free market’.

“Why don’t Edinburgh and Glasgow have a knowledge test? Because they are not in the dark ages!”

Safety is also a concern for some. “The hospitality industry is suffering heavily as a result,” said Temptleton Peck.

“What about public safety queueing for hours late at night and women walking home alone.”

Mark Geary added: “We’re so low on taxis in Aberdeen that we need something to happen to improve the situations. At least Uber means there’s a workable service.”

This isn’t the 20th century anymore

The reliance on navigation apps was a recurring point.

“I have used Uber all over the world with the drivers using sat-nav and never had a problem,” wrote Robert Lang.

“Aberdeen City Council demand that the drivers have to pass a knowledge test like it’s 1925, not 2025.”

Sadie Leith agreed: “Every Uber I’ve had in other cities successfully and efficiently used Google Maps or Waze. Why can’t that be the case in this bustling metropolis of a city?”

For others frustration with traditional taxis fuels support for change.

Mark Ewan said he was fed up with local taxi services and their “constant lack of availability” and being forced to withdraw cash due to “broken” card machines.

“Uber offers modern, reliable service, clean cars, bringing flexibility and better service quality,” added Mark. “The reality is that the taxi industry needs to adapt.”

No incentive to work for Uber

Still, not everyone is convinced Uber is the solution.

Stuart Davidson, currently studying for his taxi license, says drivers have worked out they’d earn less with Uber after its commission.

“There’s no incentive,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.”

And some defended the current rules. “You really should have a good knowledge of the city,” said Gary McQueen. “Not just rely on sat-nav.”

But most commenters agreed on one point: Aberdeen needs more drivers.

Mike Robertson summed it up: “Local taxi companies are brilliant, the issue is we need more on the road as there’s not enough of them to cover peak times.

“Scrap the knowledge test, all new drivers use the sat-nav anyway. We badly need more taxis on the road to provide a decent public service.”