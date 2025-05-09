Harbour Energy manager hits out after Aberdeen firm slashes jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harbour Energy manager hits out after Aberdeen firm slashes jobs

Kerry Smyth said it had been a "really hard week" for workers who are "sad and worried".

By Liza Hamilton
Harbour Energy manager Kerry Smyth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A Harbour Energy manager has said workers feel abandoned by the government in the wake of the Aberdeen firm announcing 250 jobs losses.

On Wednesday, Harbour announced the cuts, blaming the windfall tax on profits for the decision. This brings the firm’s total redundancies to 600 in two years.

Kerry Smyth, a technical support manager, said it had been a “really hard week” for workers.

She said the UK Government must start listening and take responsibility for the damage it is causing to industry.

“People are sad, they’re worried, but no one is surprised,” Ms Smyth said.

“600 at one company, that’s 600 livelihoods, mortgages and families – what we want to see from the government is that they actually care about that.”

Harbour Energy manager on job cuts

Ms Smyth said the Harbour job losses are a direct result of the UK Government’s Energy Profits Levy, which imposes a 78% tax on profits from oil and gas production in UK waters.

GMB Union organiser Sean Robertson, Aberdeen Cyrenians chief executive Donna Hutchison, Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick, Ventex Studio’s Steve Gray and Harbour Energy technical support manager Kerry Smyth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“At Harbour Energy I see projects that just don’t meet metrics anymore and assets that have to come forward in terms of cessation of production dates because they are not economic anymore,” the manager said.

“It’s real. The government needs to act now before we lose the skill set we need to deliver the energy transition.

“The engineers that work in my team are highly skilled, competent individuals, perfect for taking us through an energy transition, but the jobs aren’t there right now and we’re losing them in the oil and gas industry.”

Impact on citizens of Aberdeen

At an emergency press conference organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Aberdeen Cyrenians chief executive Donna Hutchison warned that recent job losses in the city would fuel a further increase in child poverty, alcohol and substance-related harm and domestic violence.

“I’m all for a just transition, fair and inclusive, but I’m pretty sure it’s not palatable to anybody in society to accept those risks,” she said.

“This is not just numbers on a spreadsheet, we really need to remember the humanity in this and that it really is having an impact every day on the citizens of Aberdeen.”

MPs Andrew Bowie and Stephen Flynn also attended the press conference at Aberdeen’s Silver Darling restaurant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The chamber is calling for the removal of the Energy Profits Levy before the next financial year, funding support for the Acorn Carbon Capture project, and an emergency summit between the Prime Minister and First Minister to stop further losses and accelerate clean energy jobs.

UK is deindustrialising energy capital

Chief executive Russell Borthwick warned the UK is deindustrialising its energy capital and accused the government of failing to deliver on promises to protect jobs during the transition to net zero.

“This is not a region that needs bailouts,” he said, “just a tweak in some sensible regulatory and tax policy now will safeguard jobs, create jobs, allow acceleration of the energy transition.”

Climate tech investor Steve Gray, from Ventex Studio, said government policy was failing the UK on every metric, from economics, jobs and carbon to the pace of the energy transition.

He called for a “serious reset”.

“The biggest challenge is charging 78% tax on profits of domestic oil and gas production while you drive up imports which are untaxed and which don’t pass any of our regulatory or licensing regime,” he said.

New polling published by the Chamber showed 68% of UK voters back using domestic oil and gas to meet demand, with only 27% believing the windfall tax has reduced energy bills. A majority view the tax as ineffective and unfair.

