Former Aberdeenshire teacher helping business leaders to ‘do it scared’

Diana Gormley had experienced life as a mechanical engineer and a physics teacher before she started her own business.

Diana Gormley left behind the worlds of teaching and engineering. Image: DCT Design/Kami Thomson
By Alex Banks

A former Aberdeenshire physics teacher has told why she started her own business and how she intends to help others with theirs.

Diana Gormley started Danu Solutions in Kintore after deciding she wanted more freedom to be around for her children.

The former manufacturing and mechanical engineer has take a “wiggly route” to her current destination and now wants to help other business owners break down barriers.

Diana answered all of our questions on her biggest achievements, mistakes and more.

How and why did you start in business?

It was two-fold really. I wanted more freedom to be around for my kids, and I also began to realise that my knowledge and experience could really help others.

That was a big realisation for me. I’ve always been very motivated by helping others and breaking down barriers, but while working in industry, it didn’t occur to me that I could do that in a more direct and impactful way.

Diana Gormley took a “wiggly route” to starting Danu Solutions. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

How did you get to where you are today?

It has been a bit of a wiggly route, but my wide variety of experiences has been so valuable.

I’ve spent time in industry as a mechanical and manufacturing engineer, a physics teacher, had a career break, started my first business (which taught me loads), and then started Danu last year.

I’m also an entrepreneur in residence with Robert Gordon University (RGU), where I’m working to make entrepreneurship more accessible and to embed an entrepreneurial mindset.

Who helped you?

Lots of people. I’ve had fantastic support from the RGU Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, through their Women in Business course, and from Business Gateway.

I’ve worked with a really enlightened business coach who has helped with all the mindset wobbles that can happen when you push yourself well out of your comfort zone.

Joining the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) was great – their free resources and networking events are so helpful when you’re trying to juggle everything as a founder.

I’ve recently joined Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and I’m hoping that they will help me to connect with more local businesses so I can help them too.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

I’d say start before you’re ready, do it scared and take aligned action to create momentum. Sometimes it’s easy for us to get stuck in our heads – by taking action, we get out of our own way.

What is your biggest mistake?

It was with my first business – not connecting with my customers at an early stage to understand their needs. I was very naïve, but it taught me a lot.

What is your greatest achievement?

In my work life, it was empowering a bunch of welders and giving them a voice and the confidence to suggest improvements to product design.

It might seem like a small thing, but it made a big difference to those people and the knock-on effect to the business was momentous and far-reaching, fuelling a cultural transformation.

In my personal life, it was becoming a parent. I am so incredibly proud of my boys. The experience of becoming a parent has really supercharged my journey of personal development!

What do you still hope to achieve?

I hope to help many more businesses in Aberdeenshire and Scotland.

I see a future where our businesses are thriving due to engaged and empowered team members, a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Where enhanced quality, efficiency, profitability, and reduced waste and environmental impact, is just business as usual.

I believe that’s achievable, and I think it would be pretty amazing for Aberdeenshire to become the operational excellence centre of Scotland, the UK and beyond!

