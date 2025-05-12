Redundancy setback led to creation of new Aberdeen recruitment firm

An Aberdeen recruitment specialist has turned the setback of redundancy into a new beginning, launching his own business aimed at serving the north-east’s energy sector.

Alan Golightly, who has nearly three decades of experience in the industry, has founded Agilient Talent Partners, a firm focused on connecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with skilled technical and engineering workers.

The moves comes after Mr Golightly’s departure from the Aberdeen office of a major UK-wide recruitment agency.

Based in Aberdeen, Agilient has already hit the ground running, securing early contracts and building a growing client base.

Agilient sets up in Aberdeen

“I’ve had a lot of positive encouragement from people, some of whom said I should have started my own company sooner,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to helping businesses grow by recruiting talented people.

“There’s a future in this sector if you’re offering a service that exceeds expectations and delivers long-term value through strong relationships.”

Agilient Talent Partners is focused on supporting SMEs facing cyclical recruitment challenges and specialist skill gaps in the fast-evolving energy landscape.

It draws on Mr Golightly’s knowledge of the recruitment landscape, particularly with the energy sector.

Over the years, he has held senior roles at a number of prominent firms, including a global recruiter, and served as chief operating officer at a specialist agency.

Highland League history

“The business is about more than just filling roles, it’s about building lasting partnerships” said Mr Golightly.

“It’s about taking the pressure off HR teams and hiring managers so they can focus on what they do best – leading their teams, growing sustainably and delivering on their goals.

“We understand the pressures SMEs face in the energy sector.”

Away from the world of recruitment, Mr Golightly is also known to many in the football community across the north-east.

A former Highland League player, he turned out for Lossiemouth, and also played in the junior ranks with Lewis United, Formartine and Banks o’Dee.