Redundancy setback led to creation of new Aberdeen recruitment firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Redundancy setback led to creation of new Aberdeen recruitment firm

The former Highland League player has already secured his first contracts for the new firm.

By Liza Hamilton
Alan Golightly has launched a new recruitment firm in Aberdeen. Image: Agilient Talent Partners
Alan Golightly has launched a new recruitment firm in Aberdeen. Image: Agilient Talent Partners

An Aberdeen recruitment specialist has turned the setback of redundancy into a new beginning, launching his own business aimed at serving the north-east’s energy sector.

Alan Golightly, who has nearly three decades of experience in the industry, has founded Agilient Talent Partners, a firm focused on connecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with skilled technical and engineering workers.

The moves comes after Mr Golightly’s departure from the Aberdeen office of a major UK-wide recruitment agency.

Based in Aberdeen, Agilient has already hit the ground running, securing early contracts and building a growing client base.

Agilient sets up in Aberdeen

“I’ve had a lot of positive encouragement from people, some of whom said I should have started my own company sooner,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to helping businesses grow by recruiting talented people.

“There’s a future in this sector if you’re offering a service that exceeds expectations and delivers long-term value through strong relationships.”

Alan Golightly has worked in the energy recruitment sector for 27 years. Image: Agilient Talent Partners

Agilient Talent Partners is focused on supporting SMEs facing cyclical recruitment challenges and specialist skill gaps in the fast-evolving energy landscape.

It draws on Mr Golightly’s knowledge of the recruitment landscape, particularly with the energy sector.

Over the years, he has held senior roles at a number of prominent firms, including a global recruiter, and served as chief operating officer at a specialist agency.

Highland League history

“The business is about more than just filling roles, it’s about building lasting partnerships” said Mr Golightly.

“It’s about taking the pressure off HR teams and hiring managers so they can focus on what they do best – leading their teams, growing sustainably and delivering on their goals.

“We understand the pressures SMEs face in the energy sector.”

Away from the world of recruitment, Mr Golightly is also known to many in the football community across the north-east.

A former Highland League player, he turned out for Lossiemouth, and also played in the junior ranks with Lewis United, Formartine and Banks o’Dee.

Conversation