Aberdeen’s Holburn HiFi hitting the right notes despite retail challenges

The well-known shop stocks big name brands and carries out home installations.

By Kelly Wilson
Jonathan Turner took over the business 27 years ago when he was only 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jonathan Turner took over the business 27 years ago when he was only 21. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For the past 52 years Holburn HiFi in Aberdeen has been helping music fans stay connected.

The popular audio visual supplier has faced some tough times with retail challenges in the city.

Despite this owner Jonathan Turner has continued to adapt the business and is seeing a growing demand for its installation service.

Holburn HiFi not only works in homes but also commercial projects.

The shop sells audio equipment and home cinema products from brands such as Bang & Olufsen, Sony, Sonos and Technics.

‘Tough’ retail in Aberdeen

Jonathan took over the running of the Holburn Street shop when he was just 21.

He was able to buy the business with the help of an uncle who financed the deal along with other family members.

Jonathan said: “Retail in Aberdeen is generally tough.

“I think in times like these, people are a bit more careful about what they buy, they want things that are well built and are going to last a long time.

Customers queuing for the recent Holburn HiFi record store day. Image: Jonathan Turner

“We’re selling higher-end kit, so it’s people that are making an investment in maybe a turntable or a whole system that will last them a long time.

Turntables are still a big thing and you’d be amazed how many we sell.”

One thing that always proves popular with customers is the annual Record Store Day which saw customers start queuing at 11pm the night before.

Holburn HiFi future expansion

Its installation business, named Holburn Co, has continued to grow with Jonathan now employing five member of staff.

He said: “It’s a growing part of the business, that needed a dedicated team.

“Although we do home automation, we also do commercial work as well.

Jonathan Turner owner of Holburn HiFi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“There’s all sorts of jobs in weird and wonderful places.

“One project is on Papa Stour, which involves taking a ferry to Shetland, driving across Shetland, then getting another ferry again just to reach the site.

“We’ve also worked at the coffee shop in Balmoral Castle.”

Jonathan also owns Glasgow Audio which provides the same services as Holburn Co.

Looking to the future Jonathan is planning to expand the Glasgow team and hasn’t ruled out expanding into other areas in the future.

